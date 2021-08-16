Shishkin ruled out of Tingle Creek return

The unbeaten chaser was due to make his seasonal reappearance in the Sandown Grade One, but Henderson does not feel he is quite yet at concert pitch.

As a result he will now head for the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over Christmas instead.

“I’ve just spoken to (owner) Joe Donnelley and we’ve sadly and reluctantly decided that Shishkin is not going to run in the Tingle Creek,” said Henderson.

“There’s nothing wrong with him, but I just haven’t got there. He worked this morning and he just isn’t sparky at the moment. I think I just got behind the ball a little bit.