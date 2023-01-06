He does, however, hold entries in the Ryanair Chase and, intriguingly, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, while the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton next weekend has been mooted as a potential pre-Festival target.

Following his most recent eclipse, Henderson stated his intention to step Shishkin up in distance and has not even entered his 2021 Arkle winner for the Champion Chase this time around.

Having won his first 10 completed starts over obstacles, the nine-year-old has been beaten in his last two outings – pulling up in last season’s Champion Chase and finishing a distant third behind Edwardstone on his reappearance in the Tingle Creek at Sandown.

Speaking at Ludlow on Friday, Henderson said: “We are going to decide what to do about Shishkin. We are going to work tomorrow and then we will make a plan. We are just going to see.”

The Seven Barrows handler did provide an upbeat report on the well-being of star novice chaser Jonbon, however.

Runner-up to esteemed stablemate Constitution Hill in last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the JP McManus-owned gelding is set to contest the Kingmaker at Warwick on February 11 on his way back to Cheltenham for the Arkle Trophy in March.

“Jonbon is very, very good. He’s had a nice little freshen up and he will start sort of doing his more serious work soon,” Henderson added.

“He is having a little hack around but he is very fresh and we’re having a job keeping his back down. He is very fresh and very well. He will go to the Kingmaker at Warwick.”

Henderson also confirmed his Relkeel heroine of last weekend Marie’s Rock will not run again before defending her crown in Cheltenham’s Mares’ Hurdle.

Stablemate First Street, third in the Relkeel, looks set for a drop in distance.

“Marie’s Rock has taken the race very well. I can’t see that she will run again, as I can’t see the race we can run in again,” the trainer said.

“I can’t see the point in running again. If she comes and does that first time out, it sort of tells you that you don’t need to – you’re as fresh as you can be.

“First Street ran a very nice race. I think you can conclude that he didn’t genuinely stay two miles and five furlongs in that ground. He is a two-miler at the end of the day.”