Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Sunset Shiraz

SUNSET SHIRAZ was not the first and will not be the last horse to come up short in a battle against a gritty rival from the Jim Bolger yard, but there was plenty to like about her performance on debut at Roscommon.

Sunset Shiraz looked all set to make a winning debut when sweeping past Cool And Clever and into the lead over a furlong out. However, Cool And Clever, who had the benefit of a previous run, found plenty under pressure to regain the lead close home. The fact Sunset Shiraz pulled six lengths clear of the third suggests that it was a case of Cool And Clever responding strongly to pressure rather than her stopping in front, however, and it’s worth viewing her performance in a positive light.

It's encouraging that Sunset Shiraz showed such a good turn of foot and proved so competitive over seven furlongs as she boasts an excellent staying pedigree - she is a half-sister to St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco. Sunset Shiraz is evidently not slow but, based on her pedigree, should continue to progress with time and is likely to come into her own over further. She is in excellent hands with Gavin Cromwell and looks one to follow.