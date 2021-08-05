Mike Vince sets the scene for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup

The format will be the same - four teams of three jockeys each with five rides, riding not only to win the races but also to collect points for their team, be it Great Britain, Ireland, Rest of the World or the Girls and compete for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle, named in honour of the much loved and much missed brains behind the competition becoming such a success at Ascot. It goes to the leading rider of the day - on a points basis - with Sporting Life’s own Fran Berry amongst the past winners.

But in other ways it will, perforce, be different - unlike in past years almost all of them will be intimately aware of Swinley Bottom and the Old Mile, and possess knowledge of the form book for almost all the horses they’ll be riding - and riding against.

Such is the world in 2021 that Ascot’s hand has been forced. They have not been able to summon stars and rising names from the likes of Australia, let alone Europe to follow in the footsteps of João Moreira, Jamie Kah, Adrie de Vries, Anthony Delpech and Gavin Larena, all of whom got their first taste of England’s Green and Pleasant Land riding in the competition.

So they have improvised where necessary.

The Great Britain team led by Derby winner Adam Kirby supported by young Cieren Fallon and James Doyle are Group One winners all, while Ireland’s captain is Joe Fanning, just weeks after his finest hour on the Royal Heath on Subjectivist in the Gold Cup and, in memories of Jack Charlton and the Irish football team his roots meaning everything despite the fact he has been part of the Mark Johnston team in Yorkshire from about six Prime Ministers ago. He’s with David Egan, Group One winner round the world and Tadgh O’Shea, formerly part of the Shadwell team and now based in the Middle East.

For the Rest of the World, three jockeys who know their Doncasters from their Salisburys are all Group One winners as well. Sean Levey, born in Swaziland (Eswatini), Kevin Stott, whose finest hour was a memorable double in the big sprints on the final day of Royal Ascot a year ago - and qualifies as being born in Denmark, and then Andrea Atzeni, who swapped Italy for Newmarket in the last decade.

But it was the inclusion of a Girls team that really put some spice into the competition.

Hayley Turner is back for more - riding a double two years ago the last time this was staged, and with a total of eight wins in the competition making her the most successful, joined by Nicola Currie and a welcome visitor from France - champion apprentice there in 2018 Mickaëlle Michel, so keen to take part she has been isolating all week, proving the Ladies mean business.

Six competitive handicaps every year make the day a testing one for punters and sadly there may not be some of those moments to treasure - Sir Mark Prescott giving instructions to Yutaka Take more than a decade ago is one that sticks in the mind.

It’s something different - and with more than £250,000 in prize money – there is a lot to play for.