The Aga Khan-owned daughter of Siyouni had been vastly impressive when taking the Moyglare on her last run in September.

However, her trainer felt that she would have benefitted from an extra couple of weeks and having made a tardy start from the stalls in the mile fillies’ Classic, she had plenty of ground to make up.

The fact that Chris Hayes’ mount got within half a length of the Saeed bin Suroor-trained winner, following a ding-dong battle from the dip, said plenty about her ability.

After the 6-4 favourite’s defeat, Weld said: “She ran a big race, probably the ground was a shade slow for her.

“We know she has a lot of pace, a lot of speed. She has run a wonderful race – she was seven and a half lengths ahead of the third.

“She has run a very good race. The ground just takes the real speed off her. She’s run, she’s quickened, and Chris Hayes has probably told you that there is another gear there we didn’t just quite get today.

“I’m thrilled with her, she has put in a wonderful performance. I would like to have seen the head-on, as Chris did feel she was carried across a bit.”

Weld left it until late before giving Tahiyra the go-ahead for Newmarket, after he felt she could have done with a little more time.

He explained: “Because of the weather and things we had, I had to be careful of my training of her.

“I would have liked to have got a prep race before today. She only had two runs as a two-year-old.

“The ideal plan was to give her a run in Classic trial a couple of weeks ago. The ground has been very heavy and I didn’t want to pull the guts out of her.

“So we came into the race slightly undercooked. We had her 95 per cent and we didn’t have her 100 per cent and we have got beaten half a length.”