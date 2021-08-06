Shanroe prepared for Sky Bet Ebor tilt at York

The seven-year-old gelding earned his spot in the historic £500,000 heritage handicap when he landed the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Handicap at the Curragh in June. Shanroe struck decisively enough with a sustained challenge that led to him scoring by three parts of a length.

It was the dual-purpose performer’s fourth run in a busy two-and-a-half-month period, which also included a novice handicap hurdle triumph at Fairyhouse.

Shanroe was duly given a break by Thornton, who has brought back his charge for a tilt at the famous Knavesmire prize for which he is a 16/1 chance with the sponsors.

Thornton, who trains up to 20 horses at his Skerries stable, north east of Dublin, said: “Definitely, I still think there’s more to come from him on the Flat.

“I don’t think he was at his best going to the Curragh when he won the last day. So we’ve given him a nice little break, freshened him up and the plan is to head over to York with him now.

“I won’t say he’s the finished article on the Flat. He’s still learning the trade. Even though he is seven, he hasn’t had much mileage on the clock.

“He definitely stays well as he showed at the Curragh. If we did get a bit of a rain the week of York, it would be a help to him. He is very genuine, very tough as well.

“He’ll have two more pieces of work. A hard piece next week and he’ll have one piece just to finish him off the week after. I use the Curragh a good bit – that’s where I usually finish them off.

“He’s strengthened up a good bit since he ran in the Curragh. So, yes, just get him there fresh and well. He’s a clear-winded horse, so two more bits of works to leave him spot on.”