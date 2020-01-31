Midnight Shadow set to run in Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown

Racing
Danny Cook celebrates on Midnight Shadow
Danny Cook celebrates on Midnight Shadow
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
15:37 · January 26, 2020 · 1 min read

Midnight Shadow is due to make the journey south next weekend for the Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Sue Smith's seven-year-old won the Relkeel Hurdle last season, and already has a Grade Two win over fences to his name.

That came in rather fortunate circumstances after Champ fell in the Dipper Novices' Chase at Cheltenham when appearing to be in control of proceedings - but jockey Danny Cook feels Midnight Shadow nonetheless merits his place in the field.

"Midnight Shadow is going down for the Scilly Isles," said Cook.

"He's well worth putting in - he's won three Grade Twos, and this is just his first season chasing.

"He won the Dipper last time out. Obviously he was a little fortunate with Champ falling, but at the same time his Haydock form worked out really well -with Keeper Hill nearly beating Frodon.

"The form looks strong, and it's worth a try in these big races to see what you've got.

"Two and a half miles is his trip. We've tried him over three miles, but he's got such a high cruising speed that two and a half is perfect."

