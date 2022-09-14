John and Thady Gosden’s Shaara completed a hat-trick in a thrilling finish to the Listed EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies’ Stakes at Yarmouth.

Making just her fifth career appearance, the daughter of Shamardal showed plenty of heart when it mattered most to score in Pattern company for the first time. Eventual runner-up Mise En Scene led the field in the early stages with Shaara, ridden by Jim Crowley, tracking the pace. As push came to shove aboard Mise En Scene, it looked like the 9/4 favourite Ville De Grace was going to win the race for the second year running. However, it was Shaara who was keeping on best in the final furlong and the three-year-old dug in gamely to repel the rallying runner-up at the post, with Ville De Grace also not far away in third.

“There were three nice fillies in the three-way photo finish, but she deserves it,” John Gosden told Sky Sports Racing. “She hit the front and got a bit lonely and was looking around, but we’re delighted by the way she picked up and got the job done.” On the 7/2 winner staying in training he added: “There’s a strong possibility, I was discussing it with Angus Gold (racing manager) and Sheika Hissa and I think it would make every sense as she hasn’t had a lot of racing. “She’s only been beaten once when she ran over seven furlongs just to get a run into her really in the Fred Darling. She’s a really nice filly and I think she has scope and I think we should really be going with her next year and have a really nice four-year-old filly in training.”