A review of the action from Monday's meeting at Sha Tin.

Sixty continues on Golden run Golden Sixty confirmed his status as one of the rising stars of Hong Kong racing and took another important step on the Derby trail with a impressive success in the Hong Kong Classic Mile at Sha Tin on Monday. Francis Lui's gelding lined up for the £1m contest as 1.8 favourite after winning seven of his eight starts at up to 1400m and duly landed the odds under Vincent Ho, racing keenly under restraint in a race run at no more than an even gallop then unleashing his trademark turn of foot to bound clear just inside the final furlong. A typically rapid closing 400m split of 22.24s proved much more than most of his rivals could cope with, but stablemate More Than This came home even faster (22.15s) after running lazily in rear early to reduce the winning margin to a length and a quarter under Ryan Moore.

It's a Francis Lui 1-2 in the 1st leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series as Golden Sixty & Vincent Ho claim the HK$10 million Hong Kong Classic Mile ahead of stablemate More Than This. 🙌 #4YOSeries #HKracing pic.twitter.com/Po7XesM2s3 — HKJC Racing (@HKJC_Racing) January 27, 2020

Ho has ridden Golden Sixty throughout his career so and was thrilled to see his faith in the Medaglia d'Oro gelding rewarded. "He was a bit free today and he laid in a little late on but his turn of foot is something special and that was the difference," he said. "I was confident that he would stay the mile and we now have to find out whether he can stay further." Monday's race was the first leg of Hong Kong's Four-Year-Old Classic Series which will continue with the Classic Cup over 1800m (February 23rd) and the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2000m) on March 22nd. Veteran handler Lui says that he has been "chasing the dream" of having one contender for the major races in recent years but he now has two of the brightest prospects around and finds himself uncertain as to which of his young stars is better equipped for longer distances.

Golden Sixty faces a crucial test in Monday's (27 January) HK$10 million Hong Kong Classic Mile but Francis Lui & Vincent Ho are optimistic as he prepares to step up in trip. #4YOSeries #HKracing pic.twitter.com/b96wvWfjfh — HKJC Racing (@HKJC_Racing) January 23, 2020

"Golden Sixty has a great fighting heart and his pedigree suggests that he could stay further and More Than This has a horse with a lot of potential, especially for the Derby Trip," he said. More Than This is a big, lengthy gelding who was unbeaten in three runs for Richard Fahey as a juvenile and this run confirmed earlier impressions that distances beyond a mile will suit him extremely well. "I don't know which of them will be better next time but they will both go to the Classic Cup," added Lui. "I am lucky to have two horses like this and, of course, we have to dream of the Derby after this." Exultant on Dubai trail after another Vase victory The Chinese New Year card went on with a severely restricted attendance - down to 8,000 from 105,000 last year - as the HKJC took precautions against the possible spread of Coronavirus but it was business as usual for Exultant in the Centenary Vase. Tony Cruz’s gelding - known as Irishcorrespondent when finishing third in Churchill’s Irish 2000 Guineas for Michael Halford - landed the G3 contest for the second year running in emphatic style by drawing clear of fellow European imports Glorious Dragon and Doctor Geoff under Zac Purton.

"He's back-to-back in the Centenary Vase - Exultant too good!"



Hong Kong's champion stayer powers clear for @zpurton, giving Tony Cruz a race-to-race double. 🙌 #HKracing pic.twitter.com/vqzHEj0ZWr — HKJC Racing (@HKJC_Racing) January 27, 2020