The Clive Cox-trained Dark Angel colt has been placed several times in Group company this season, finishing third in both the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and the Prix de Ris-Orangis at Deauville before coming home fourth in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on August 6.

All of those outings were over six furlongs, but the grey tested the waters over seven in the Hungerford at Newbury and seemed to relish to the extended trip, doing much of his best work in the final furlong when he accelerated from the rear of the field to finish a length and three-quarters behind the winner in third.

Wings Of War holds entries for the Group Three Supreme Stakes at Goodwood this weekend and the Group Two Park Stakes at Doncaster, both run over seven furlongs, though the weather will play a part in deciding his next step.