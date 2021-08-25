Setting the scene | Celebration Mile time at Goodwood on Saturday

Mike Vince sets the scene for the Group 2 tote Celebration Mile at Goodwood on Saturday by reflecting on past renewals.
There's one odds-on bet about Saturday's feature, the Group 2 Tote Celebration Mile, and that is that the winner will head to Ascot for the QIPCO Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.
It was bound to become a permanent fixture in the Goodwood calendar from 1971, just a few years after its inception when it was won by a certain Brigadier Gerard, while early names on the roll of honour of a race designed to fill a gap between the Sussex and QEII Championship races include Kris (albeit the year the race was run at Ascot), and in 1996 Mark of Esteem gave Frankie Dettori his first win.
The man with the best record is Sir Michael Stoute - an eight-times winning trainer, the last courtesy of Zacinto in 2009 after a late disqualification of Delegator following a positive dope test, while this race was one of the first Group successes for a young, and now Champion jockey, Oisin Murphy.
The Irishman recorded back-to-back victories on his old ally Lightning Spear in 2016 and 2017- beating Zonderland on both occasions, the second by a nose in a desperate finish that saw TV pictures of a jubilant Murphy punching the air in delight as the verdict was called as he was on the walkway back, and he then followed it up with Beat The Bank for Andrew Balding the following year.
Amazingly for a British Group 2, you have to go back to 1977 for the last Irish-trained winner - Be My Guest for Vincent O’Brien with Lester Piggott on board, while a year ago it was the six-year-old Century Dream, for Simon and Ed Crisford that claimed the race, storming clear to beat Sir Busker and Regal Reality by four and a half lengths and more.
The Celebration/QEII double was done by Poet’s Voice in 2010. He won it as a three-year-old and there’s every chance the Classic generation will hold sway on Saturday.
Whatever the unique challenge of the Goodwood track will ensure another memorable renewal of the track's principal race away from the five-day Glorious Festival.