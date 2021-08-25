Setting the scene | Celebration Mile time at Goodwood on Saturday

There's one odds-on bet about Saturday's feature, the Group 2 Tote Celebration Mile, and that is that the winner will head to Ascot for the QIPCO Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.

It was bound to become a permanent fixture in the Goodwood calendar from 1971, just a few years after its inception when it was won by a certain Brigadier Gerard, while early names on the roll of honour of a race designed to fill a gap between the Sussex and QEII Championship races include Kris (albeit the year the race was run at Ascot), and in 1996 Mark of Esteem gave Frankie Dettori his first win.

The man with the best record is Sir Michael Stoute - an eight-times winning trainer, the last courtesy of Zacinto in 2009 after a late disqualification of Delegator following a positive dope test, while this race was one of the first Group successes for a young, and now Champion jockey, Oisin Murphy.