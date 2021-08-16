Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Vow And Declare gets up to win the Melbourne Cup
Melbourne Cup action

Setback scuppers Melbourne Cup bid for Away He Goes

By Sporting Life
10:46 · WED October 27, 2021

Goodwood Cup runner-up Away He Goes has met with a late setback which will rule him out of the Melbourne Cup, leaving intended jockey James McDonald unlikely to have a ride.

The news is a blow to to connections having gone through the rigorous veterinary checks introduced ahead of this year’s Spring Carnival for overseas runners.

Ismail Mohammed’s five-year-old, who was last seen finishing seventh in the Ebor, is reported to have suffered a tendon injury.

Crack jockey McDonald had been booked and it was a second big blow for him having also seen his Cox Plate mount, Zaaki, ruled out on the morning of the race.

“I rocked up at Werribee and I walked over to his box and they gave me the bad news,” McDonald told www.racing.com.

“The horse actually looked absolutely glowing in the past, but unfortunately, he had a sore leg.

“It’s just another one that’s gone amiss before a big day.

“As they say, that’s racing.

“They’re highly tuned athletes that are trained to the absolute peak condition, and anything can happen with them.”

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING