Master Of The Seas ruled out of Royal Ascot following setback

The son of Dubawi, trained by Charlie Appleby, has had three starts already this year having been second at Meydan in February, won the Craven from stablemate La Barrosa in April, before his short-head second to Jim Bolger's Poetic Flare in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas back at Newmarket at the start of this month.

He was widely expected to stick to a mile in next month's St James's Palace but has met with a training setback which will rule him out for up to a month.

The owners' official Twitter account posted: "2,000 Guineas runner up Master Of The Seas unfortunately had a setback after training on Saturday and will now be on the easy list for 2-4 weeks, meaning he will miss Royal Ascot."

Sunday's impressive French Guineas winner St Mark's Basilica is the general market leader for the Group One mile event, though Aidan O'Brien suggested the son of Siyouni could have his next start in the French Derby.