He said: “Gear Up is in good shape. He’s had a good season so far this year and has been holding his form consistently well. Obviously this looks a very hot race but we’re hopeful of a good run.

Gear Up was a Group One winner at two when trained by Mark Johnston and O’Brien feels that there’s every chance that the son of Teofilo can take another step forward here, as he bids to become the first Irish trainer to win tomorrows mile and a half race.

The four-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign since joining O’Brien earlier in the year, producing his best effort yet for the yard when winning last month’s Group Three Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown.

“Hopefully there’s more to come from him yet, certainly his Leopardstown run last time was his best run of the season and we think that he will cope with the all-weather surface. We’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

“It would be a great race to win, it’s always a very competitive race and a tough one to win but we’re hopeful that he can do us proud. He’s been quite versatile so far, the all-weather surface is an unknown but let’s see how we go.

“We’ve had another great season so far and we have some nice horses heading into the autumn with two year olds and the older horses, so we’re looking forward to the coming months.”

Gear Up will continue his career down in Australia after this run, where he will likely be trained by the five-time Group One-winning trainer Annabel Neasham in Sydney.

Richard Ryan, Racing Manager for Teme Valley Racing, explained: “This will be his last run in Europe for some time. He’ll go to Australia after this and we’ll be racing him in Australia with some new partners once he’s flown down there.

“We’d have liked to have raced him in the Caulfield Cup this year from Joseph’s yard, but there was a small issue on the import restrictions which prevented us from doing that. We still had some interested parties that wanted to be involved so we decided to take that up and race him ourselves for the forthcoming year.

“He will probably go to Annabel Neasham. Joseph’s done a fantastic job getting the horse’s enthusiasm back and putting his mojo back. It’s not easy with an older horse to put the want back in and Joseph seems very good at that.

“He won’t be racing in the Melbourne Cup or the Caulfield Cup this year but next year who knows, we’ll make a plan and take it from there.”