Sense Of Duty to return at Newbury on Saturday

William Haggas’ filly climbed the sprinting ranks rapidly and brought up a fourth straight victory when claiming Newcastle’s Chipchase Stakes in June last year. However, injury curtailed her progress shortly after impressing at Gosforth Park and she has spent over 450 days on the sidelines, as connections opted for a cautious approach with their talented speedster.

Having now shown all the signs she is ready for a return to the racecourse, she is booked to reappear in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes which her handler won with Hurricane Ivor two years ago.

“She’s obviously had a few little niggles – nothing too serious – and we’ve just been very patient with her,” said Richard Brown, racing manager for owners St Albans Bloodstock. We think she’s very good and we’ve just given her all the time she’s needed until William is 100 per cent happy with her, which he is.

“Her work has been very good and it looks like she retains all of her ability. She’s ready to roll and is in great shape, working well and bouncing, and we’re very much looking forward to getting her back on track.”