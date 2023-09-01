Sense Of Duty 'in good shape' but not certain to run at Haydock

The daughter of Showcasing is unbeaten in four starts since suffering her sole defeat on debut and was climbing the sprinting ranks rapidly before injury curtailed her progress shortly after impressing in Newcastle’s Chipchase Stakes last season.

Off the track for over a year, the four-year-old is back in fast work with the hope of getting a first taste of Group One action in the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes on September 9.

However, it appears Sense Of Duty will need to be giving all the right signals to make the trip to Merseyside, with connections prepared to remain patient with the talented speedster.

“She’s obviously had some issues and at the moment she is in fast work and is in good shape,” said Richard Brown, racing manager for owners St Albans Bloodstock.

“I would say it is a toss of a coin if she makes Haydock, but if she doesn’t then we’re not worried.

“It’s one of them where if she’s screaming ‘run me’ then we’ll run her and if she’s not we won’t and it will be William who makes that call.”

Despite holding the big-race entry for Haydock, it is British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21 that forms the centrepiece of Sense Of Duty’s return to action.

Brown added: “The main aim would be Ascot and if she didn’t make Haydock then we would have a look and hopefully run her in a Listed race or a Group Three with Ascot after that being the main aim.

“If she goes to Haydock it will be because she’s ready and shouting she’s wanting to run. William will make that call and I would say it’s 50-50.

“Rightly we think she is a very good filly and we’re just taking our time with bringing her back and hopefully she will repay us at some point.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org