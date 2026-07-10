Senorita Bonita wins Duchess Of Cambridge: Report, reaction latest 1000 Guineas betting

Senorita Bonita (9/4) quickened up well to claim the scalp of Libertango and win the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Second in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, Oisin Murphy adopted more patient tactics aboard Simon and Ed Crisford’s charge this time who was very keen through the first two furlongs but, when asked to pick up a furlong and a half out, the response was impressive. It had to be as the eventual runner-up and third home Alwaysanangel led the field against the far rail. But Seonorita Bonita’s turn of foot was to prove decisive, the daughter of Starspangledbanner hitting the line three-quarters-of-a-length to the good. Watch free video replay of Senorita Bonita's Duchess Of Cambridge win

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Ed Crisford said: “They went no pace early and she got a bit of a bump, but it was messy early, and that set her alight a bit. Oisin just settled her lovely. There was no pace early, but they built into it and her turn of foot was electric today. Once he said go she picked up seriously well “You never like to see them travelling stronger than you want, but to be fair she switched off pretty quickly and it didn’t take long before she dropped her head so I wasn’t too worried. “It was a good performance to be honest with you. After Royal Ascot we felt that she wanted six furlongs and we weren’t really ever worried about it. “I would say we would go for the Prix Morny next. She has a penalty in Group Twos now, and she showed today that she is a very good filly. I think we will go to Deauville then on to the Cheveley Park.”

George Boughey reacts to Libertango's defeat