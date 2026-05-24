Seina Imamura becomes first woman jockey to win Grade 1 in Japan

In doing so, Imamura became the first Japanese woman to ride a Grade 1 winner in Japan and it couldn't have come in more thrilling fashion with the first six home covered by three necks, a head and a neck.

Juryoku Pierrot, a daughter of Orfevre, broke smoothly from an outside draw before being settled in the second half of the field, racing off the rails.

Imamura bided her time until the turn into the home straight, only asking her mount the question with around two furlongs to run when a gap opened up. Juryoku Pierrot responded quickly and proved game in the finish with challengers on either side to claim a first Grade 1 success.

It was also a first top level victory for trainer Ryo Terashima

“It’s like I’m dreaming!" Imamura said.

"I’ve gone through tough losses in other attempts and I would always dream of doing better next time during the week-days and dream of winning a big race but today, it’s a dream come true and, while I’m still not satisfied with my riding, I am so grateful to have been able to claim such a big title.

"I truly appreciate the support I have been getting towards my first classic challenge and it is such an encouragement as a jockey which makes me so happy to have chosen this career. There may have been concerns about how my filly would handle her first 2,400-metre [12 furlongs] distance but I had every faith in her.

"She did get a little bit excited early in the stretch but calmed down nicely and I was careful not to pull her back or shift lanes…then she responded with such power as she was taking me there — she’s one tough girl.”