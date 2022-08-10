Tom Clover would love to see Seeking Gold step up to a mile at some stage after cruising to success at Yarmouth on Wednesday.

Under Jack Mitchell, the Havana Gold juvenile made light work of four opponents in the seven-furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes. The two-length success was a measure of compensation for being touched off at Newbury on debut, and his Newmarket handler was left wondering what path to plot after he drew readily clear of Godolphin’s Modern Dancer.

“He did it nicely I thought,” said Clover of the 11/10 favourite. “He travelled well and a little better perhaps than he did at Newbury. “He was a touch green when he hit the front and a little greener than I was expecting, but we haven’t been on the turf with him since Newbury. He really ran through the line strong and he took plenty of pulling up. “He would be fine over seven (furlongs) or a mile next time. He had a look around and didn’t really know what he was doing. “I have no idea where he will go next. He is on the France Galop system and I don’t know whether we will think about a novice. “He is in the Champagne at Doncaster, there is a nice Group Three at Haydock in a month’s time… there are a few options for him. I wouldn’t mind seeing him over a mile. Let’s see how he is in the morning – I have no firm plans for him yet.”

