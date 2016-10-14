See The Sea, who bids to make it four wins on the spin at Kempton on Monday (15:25), broke two course records by Timeform's reckoning in the space of only eight days last month, setting new benchmarks at Ludlow and Wincanton.

The Wincanton performance was especially noteworthy as it was the fastest time clocked in a British hurdle race this century.

Now, context is important as Wincanton's minimum hurdle trip is much closer to 15 furlongs than two miles, and all bar one of the 30 fastest times in British hurdles this century have been clocked at the venue.

See The Sea also had the benefit of racing on ground described as good to firm by Timeform and she only had to carry 10st 13lb.

Conditions, therefore, were conducive to registering a good time, but, even taking all that into account, it was still some effort to win by five lengths and stop the clock at 3m21.8s, knocking three tenths of a second off the previous record held by Cliffs of Dover for his victory in the same contest five years earlier.