The lack of rain may be having a detrimental effect on field sizes, but the sound underfoot conditions presented a thriving mare with the platform to produce a piece of history last month.
See The Sea, who bids to make it four wins on the spin at Kempton on Monday (15:25), broke two course records by Timeform's reckoning in the space of only eight days last month, setting new benchmarks at Ludlow and Wincanton.
The Wincanton performance was especially noteworthy as it was the fastest time clocked in a British hurdle race this century.
Now, context is important as Wincanton's minimum hurdle trip is much closer to 15 furlongs than two miles, and all bar one of the 30 fastest times in British hurdles this century have been clocked at the venue.
See The Sea also had the benefit of racing on ground described as good to firm by Timeform and she only had to carry 10st 13lb.
Conditions, therefore, were conducive to registering a good time, but, even taking all that into account, it was still some effort to win by five lengths and stop the clock at 3m21.8s, knocking three tenths of a second off the previous record held by Cliffs of Dover for his victory in the same contest five years earlier.
See The Sea, a seven-year-old mare whose upturn in fortunes this season has come following wind surgery and the application of a tongue-tie, is also responsible for the only time in the top 30 recorded away from Wincanton. That was when destroying her rivals at Ludlow by 16 lengths in a time of 3m30.1s to kickstart her winning sequence under conditional Peter Kavanagh.
It's worth highlighting that the times recorded by Timeform - and quoted within this article - can differ to those returned officially as they are taken from the point the leader passes the starter. From the point of passing the starter there has been little respite for See The Sea's rivals of late as she has been setting off at a strong gallop and using her superb jumping to get her opponents on the stretch.
She pulled off the same tactics at Taunton to complete the hat-trick and it's probably no coincidence that trainer Donald McCain, who has his string in superb form, has chosen another flat, speed-favouring course in Kempton as the venue for Sea The See's next outing.