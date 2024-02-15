Search For Glory ends in Grade Three honours at Clonmel

Search For Glory collected his third win of the season when taking the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle at Clonmel.

The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding was already a Grade Three winner coming into the race having taken the Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle at Cork in December. He was not the favourite for this Grade Three, however, and started at 5/4 under Jack Kennedy as Eddie and Patrick Harty’s Harvard Guy was at the head of the market at 8/11 in a field of three. The early stages of the race were run at a canter and the contest eventually developed into a sprint, with Search For Glory easily able to pull away and triumph by four and a quarter lengths after showing some reluctance when making the running.