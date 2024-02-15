Search For Glory ends in Grade Three honours at Clonmel

Search For Glory collected his third win of the season when taking the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle at Clonmel.
The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding was already a Grade Three winner coming into the race having taken the Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle at Cork in December.
He was not the favourite for this Grade Three, however, and started at 5/4 under Jack Kennedy as Eddie and Patrick Harty’s Harvard Guy was at the head of the market at 8/11 in a field of three.
The early stages of the race were run at a canter and the contest eventually developed into a sprint, with Search For Glory easily able to pull away and triumph by four and a quarter lengths after showing some reluctance when making the running.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“He actually did it well in the end and just didn’t like being in front,” Kennedy said.
“Once he got to the top of the hill he didn’t mind coming back around this way, but going away from the bend had been tricky.
“I wouldn’t even say he is better going left-handed, he just didn’t enjoy making the running.
“It worked out OK as he was always going to pick up and he actually showed more gears today than he ever did.”
Paddy Power cut the winner to 16/1 (NRNB) from 20/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham next month.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.