Horse racing analysis: Two-year-old focus and horses to follow

Ebro River is thriving on a busy campaign and his success on Sunday represented a career-best effort on his seventh outing of the campaign. However, he has achieved less on the figures than you would expect of the leading two-year-old at this stage of the season.

Ebro River 's three-quarter-length defeat of Dr Zempf in the Phoenix Stakes earned the winner a Timeform rating of 113, surpassing the level previously shown by standard-setters Atomic Force (111p), Armor (111) and Go Bears Go (111), who was slightly below the level he had shown in the Railway Stakes when a close-up third on Sunday.

𝗧𝗼𝗽-𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝘄𝗼-𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿-𝗼𝗹𝗱𝘀 (updated 09/08/21) @hpalmerracing 's Ebro River ran to a rating of 113 when winning the Phoenix Stakes at @curraghrace on Sunday, making him the highest-rated two-year-old we've seen so far this season. pic.twitter.com/SAS5L7IFWA

For context, at the same time last year the two highest-rated juveniles, Supremacy and Lucky Vega, were on 116p. The year before that wide-margin Vintage Stakes winner Pinatubo stood clear on 125p, while Siskin was rated 116p after the Phoenix. In 2017 and 2018 you also had two juveniles rated higher than the level Ebro River has reached, while in 2016 - a truly vintage crop that included Lady Aurelia and Caravaggio - there were six rated higher than 113.

Given the amount of racing Ebro River has already had, there has to be some doubt about how much more there is to come, and it is likely he will prove vulnerable in the top-level contests at the back-end of the season.

The standard set by the leading juveniles is not an exacting one, so it may pay to look for less-exposed types who have not had many opportunities to post a big figure.

The Timeform Large P symbol is used to denote horses that are expected to make significant improvement and is used sparingly by reporters. There are seven juveniles with the Large P symbol, including two rated in excess of 100 and with good prospects of passing the level Ebro River has reached. They are Ehraz (102P) and Inspiral (101P).

Ehraz posted a promising effort on debut when runner-up in a strong seven-furlong maiden at Newmarket's July meeting. Ehraz is speedily bred - his dam is a half-sister to smart sprinter Pearl Secret - and he impressed with how strongly he moved through that contest, shaping like he would have no problem with a drop in trip. Ehraz looked well suited by six furlongs on his only subsequent start at Ascot, making the most of a good opportunity but doing so in style. He proved in a completely different league to his rivals at Ascot, powering four and a quarter lengths clear and looking ready for a rise in class. Richard Hannon has an exciting colt on his hands.