Sean Bowen 'glad to be back' in the saddle at Huntingdon

The 26-year-old had to settle for second best on the Olly Murphy-trained eight-year-old which was his first ride back since suffering a knee injury following a fall aboard Farren Glory in the Grade One William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day.

For a fleeting moment it looked as though Bowen was going to celebrate a triumphant return with Roccovango meeting the last on a good stride, however he could not quite reel in Nordic Tiger who held onto score by a neck.

Bowen said: “It is nice to be back and the horse ran well. He didn’t quite get there in the end, but he was a nice one to get back started on.

“He absolutely winged the last and showed a good attitude, but unfortunately it was not a fairytale comeback.

“Everything felt in good working order so we are good to keep on going.”

Despite watching his lead at the top of the Jump Jockeys’ Championship, which once stood at 30 winners, whittled down to single figures by his nearest pursuer Harry Cobden in his absence the Welsh rider insisted it is now a case of kicking on following his return.

He added: "You can’t get frustrated by it as when I was off, unless Harry was doing something seriously wrong he was always going to ride a lot of winners in that time.

“It was just inevitable it was going to happen, but I just need to get on now and ride plenty of winners.”

As for Nordic Tiger, who previously scored at Wincanton seven days ago, his trainer Harry Derham hinted that the five year old would now get a deserved break.

Derham said: “I was so nervous about running him as it was only seven days after his last race and it is not normally my style at all.

“He is about to go up 10lbs which is a fair old hike. We said we would just try our luck and Alice (Stevens) takes off 5lbs again which is helpful.

“He is a lovely genuine horse. When we were driving up and it was raining all morning I thought that was his chance gone, but he has knuckled down well.

“Life will get hard for him but when you have an attitude like him and try like him you will always have a chance.

“He is going to have a rest for two weeks now. He has been on the gallops every day and I’ve nearly been apologising to him.”