Ross O’Sullivan’s charge won a Listed event at the Liverpool track back in December and was only beaten a short head at the same level at Doncaster in January.

Connections felt the Territories filly merited a subsequent crack at the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last week, where she was sent off a 50-1 shot and finished 25 lengths behind the winner, Brazil.

O’Sullivan was disappointed with that effort, but feels the Cheltenham Racecourse Fillies’ Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, another Grade Three event back at Prestbury Park on April 14, could be an ideal target rather than looking to the Grand National meeting.

He said: “We won’t go to Aintree. She was a little bit disappointing, she didn’t get much of a run (in the Boodles) – a big field with a small filly and it didn’t really work out.

“It was a messy race and they went very slow and the first two finished first and second. We kind of put a line through it.

“There’s an ideal race for her in Cheltenham again, a juvenile fillies’ race and we will probably go there in a month’s time. Travelling isn’t a problem.

“She’s an improving filly and she is game and she likes jumping.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.