George Boughey hopes Perdika can continue her march towards an outing at Group One level in France later in the season after reporting the globe-trotting filly to be in top shape ahead of her outing in the Scurry Stakes at Sandown.
With two Listed victories to her name at Chantilly from three trips to France this season, the daughter of Unfortunately will now attempt to claim a first domestic success at the same level in the five-furlong feature at the Esher track.
While this will be Perdika’s 11th start since the turn of the year, the Newmarket handler expects the ultra-tough filly, who he has compared to former yard flagbearer and dual Group Three scorer Oscula, to give it her all once again.
Boughey said: “The plan is to run Perdika at Sandown on Saturday and William Buick is booked to ride her. She likes soft ground but she won on quicker ground on French Derby day on her latest start so she is pretty versatile.
“She has come out of her last race in super shape. She doesn’t do much at home and we’ve never opened her up here. We like to save her for the track. It is a credit to her and the guys in the team here that look after her as she is trained like a real sprinter.
“I’ve had very few horses like her and she is coming into the Oscula category now. My long-term plan is to run her in the Prix de l’Abbaye back over at Longchamp in the autumn.”
Not only has Perdika spent much of her time travelling to and from France this year but she has also enjoyed a spell racing in Dubai during the winter.
And although the Sally Nicholls-owned filly failed to score in four attempts on the track at Meydan the Classic winning handler was pleased with her displays given the marked step up in opposition she was tackling.
He added: “Perdika was a winning machine on the all-weather over here at the end of last year but the team did a super job with her in Dubai. Sally Nicholls, who owns and bred her, trusted me all along as it was a big step up running out there to winning banded novice events on the all-weather in England.
“I feel slightly sorry for the horse as had it not been for our other horse, Al Dasim, she would have won a nice prize out there. Some of those she has been beaten by this year are real top level performers like White Lavender who nearly won the Abbaye and Happy Romance who was second in last year’s Al Quoz in Dubai.”
One thing that Boughey is unlikely to attempt again with Perdika is to try and stretch her stamina out to a mile after she came up short in the stamina department over that trip in the Jumeriah Fillies Guineas on her final start in Meydan back in March.
Boughey added: “Going the mile in Dubai was a bit of an experiment. She has always shown lots of pace and we were chasing GBB (Great British Bonus) races over seven furlongs here with her.
“She ran over a mile on her last start in Dubai as we thought why not as she was in good shape. It didn’t work out for us and her stamina was not there. She has got plenty of boot and I think she is versatile over five and six furlongs.”
Among those that could take Perdika on is the Clive Cox-trained Katey Kontent, who finished sixth in last year’s Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot before filling the same position on her final start in the Listed St Hugh’s Stakes at Newbury in August.
Although Katey Kontent has fully recovered from a minor setback which ruled her out of her intended return to action at York last month the Lambourn handler is yet to decide which route he is going to take with the daughter of Havana Grey.
Cox said: “She had a little hold up ahead of going to York with a pulled muscle which was one of those things but I’m pleased to say we are back on track now.
“She is a filly that we hold in good regard and we hope she shows the promise she did early in her career. She has got bags of speed and showed a lot of class early on last year but everything happened quite quickly for her.
“She has matured and developed well over the winter and we are looking forward to seeing her back in action. We feel she is in that Listed bracket hence her entry here. I will have a discussion with her owners as she might go to Royal Ascot for the five-furlong handicap there. We will take a view on the topic and go from there.”
