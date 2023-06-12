George Boughey hopes Perdika can continue her march towards an outing at Group One level in France later in the season after reporting the globe-trotting filly to be in top shape ahead of her outing in the Scurry Stakes at Sandown.

With two Listed victories to her name at Chantilly from three trips to France this season, the daughter of Unfortunately will now attempt to claim a first domestic success at the same level in the five-furlong feature at the Esher track. While this will be Perdika’s 11th start since the turn of the year, the Newmarket handler expects the ultra-tough filly, who he has compared to former yard flagbearer and dual Group Three scorer Oscula, to give it her all once again. Boughey said: “The plan is to run Perdika at Sandown on Saturday and William Buick is booked to ride her. She likes soft ground but she won on quicker ground on French Derby day on her latest start so she is pretty versatile. “She has come out of her last race in super shape. She doesn’t do much at home and we’ve never opened her up here. We like to save her for the track. It is a credit to her and the guys in the team here that look after her as she is trained like a real sprinter. “I’ve had very few horses like her and she is coming into the Oscula category now. My long-term plan is to run her in the Prix de l’Abbaye back over at Longchamp in the autumn.”