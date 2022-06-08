Having been campaigned exclusively at Group-race level this year, the son of Mehmas will revert to Listed level for the first time since last August when tackling the five furlong feature race at the weekend.

Last season Caturra helped fly the flag for the Lambourn handler after securing Group Two glory in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster over five furlongs and Listed honours at six furlongs in the Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.

After filling the runner-up spot in the Group Three Prix Sigy at Chantilly on his return, Caturra then appeared to find six furlongs beyond him when finishing fifth in last month’s Group Two Cazoo Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park.

Although Caturra has been beaten in both of his starts this year, Cox believes the three-time winner will take plenty of stopping under a penalty dropped back down to five furlongs, which he feels is his preferred trip. Caturra is the 5-4 Favourite with sponsor Coral.

Cox said: “Caturra did really well last season, winning the Flying Childers and the Rose Bowl at Newbury. He is just a really professional sprinter and he has an amazing temperament.

“He has wintered really well and he was just touched off in the Prix Sigy in France and then he put in a big run in the Sandy Lane where he didn’t get the clearest passage.

“As much as he has strengthened up over the winter, five furlongs looks his preferred trip at this moment in time. We have decided to sidestep an outing in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in favour of running here under a penalty. Hopefully, he can reward that choice.

"We’ve some nice horses coming to the boil but any black type winner is what we are after."