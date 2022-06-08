Clive Cox hopes Caturra can put his fine temperament to good use and vindicate the decision to swap an outing at Royal Ascot next week for a run in the Coral Scurry Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.
Having been campaigned exclusively at Group-race level this year, the son of Mehmas will revert to Listed level for the first time since last August when tackling the five furlong feature race at the weekend.
Last season Caturra helped fly the flag for the Lambourn handler after securing Group Two glory in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster over five furlongs and Listed honours at six furlongs in the Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.
After filling the runner-up spot in the Group Three Prix Sigy at Chantilly on his return, Caturra then appeared to find six furlongs beyond him when finishing fifth in last month’s Group Two Cazoo Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park.
Although Caturra has been beaten in both of his starts this year, Cox believes the three-time winner will take plenty of stopping under a penalty dropped back down to five furlongs, which he feels is his preferred trip. Caturra is the 5-4 Favourite with sponsor Coral.
Cox said: “Caturra did really well last season, winning the Flying Childers and the Rose Bowl at Newbury. He is just a really professional sprinter and he has an amazing temperament.
“He has wintered really well and he was just touched off in the Prix Sigy in France and then he put in a big run in the Sandy Lane where he didn’t get the clearest passage.
“As much as he has strengthened up over the winter, five furlongs looks his preferred trip at this moment in time. We have decided to sidestep an outing in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in favour of running here under a penalty. Hopefully, he can reward that choice.
"We’ve some nice horses coming to the boil but any black type winner is what we are after."
Cox is no stranger to dealing with smart sprinters having handled the likes of Group One winners Harry Angel and Lethal Force in recent seasons. However, he feels that Caturra is a different model to many of his previous talented speedsters. He said: “We always thought he was nice but I think it was just a case of us fine-tuning him last season.
“He is a very laidback character and he has a really pleasing demeanour. He spends an awful lot of time asleep! The day he won at Doncaster we had to wake him up which is rare behaviour with a sprinter.
“He has clearly trained on this year and hopefully he will continue his progression as he gets stronger.”
Cox could also be represented in the race by Get Ahead, but the trainer warned the daughter of Showcasing will only take her chance if ground conditions are suitable.
After making a winning debut over five furlongs at Ascot last season Get Ahead then missed the second half of the season following her sixth-place finish over course and distance in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at the Royal meeting.
Since returning to action Get Ahead has finished third in her three starts this campaign, with the last two coming at Listed level in the Lansdown Fillies Stakes at Bath and in the Westow Stakes at York.
Cox said: “She has already got some black type on her page and she is from a talented family. She is very quick and she wouldn't want too much rain to be at her best.
“She ran really well at York and that backed up her placed effort at Bath. I’ve always held her in high regard and she has shown she can produce it when conditions are right for her.”
