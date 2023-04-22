Check out our horse-by-horse guide and selection for Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

DUSART

Won the big novice handicap at this meeting last year from a mark of 147 and up to 154 now. Only had one run over fences since (and two in total) when pulling up at Cheltenham in January when he never travelled or jumped with any fluency. Clearly has questions to answer. THREEUNDERFIVE

Won four times last season but struggled to make much of an impact this time around including behind Corach Rambler at Cheltenham last time. MONBEG GENIUS

Enjoying a fine season and was well backed when taking his form to a new level when third to Corach Rambler in the Ultima at Cheltenham. He’s capable of further progress and even though up five pounds, will take some beating if fully over those exertions and getting this longer trip. EMPIRE STEEL

Would be a popular winner for Sandy Thomson and arrives here off the back of beating Le Milos in a small field for a valuable pot at Kelso last time. This is a very different scenario though and he has struggled from this sort of mark before. ELVIS MAIL

Has reinvented himself as a staying chaser of late and took full advantage of a good opportunity to score at Kelso last month. He needs more in this deep from a five pounds higher perch. KITTY’S LIGHT

Second to stablemate Win My Wings in this race last season, he arrives here from a three pounds lower mark despite running away with the Eider Chase at Newcastle last time. His spell in the wilderness is clearly over and must go well. MALINA GIRL

Already won a National – the Ulster version at Downpatrick – and while up nine pounds ishe remains unexposed as a stayer and this test should suit her well. An interesting runner for the yard who sent out Vanillier to finish second at Aintree on Saturday. UNDERSUPERVISION

Likes the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster having won it in 2022 and only going down a neck to Moroder in this year’s renewal. He’s not the easiest to predict though and a good run is rarely followed by another one. RUTHLESS ARTICLE

Entitled to need the run when fourth behind Two For Gold in a veterans' chase at Ascot, his first start for eight months, but didn’t show enough to suggest he’d be winning a Scottish National next time either. Yard has been finding winners hard to come by too. LORD ACCORD

Struck at Cheltenham in October but not in the same form of late and not much encouragement to take from his run in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last time, pulling up having been in trouble after only four fences. FLASH COLLONGES

Took a while to get his head in front over fences but managed to do so at Newbury last time, beating Sam Barton three lengths. There could be more to come and clearly represents top connections. COOPER’S CROSS

Has already snared a valuable pot this season, the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster, and was running well when falling four out in the Topham at Aintree last week. This is a quick turnaround. CAP DU NORD

Had fallen markedly in the weights before chasing home Cooper’s Cross at Doncaster and landed valuable pot at Ascot next time. Was turned out under a penalty (still out of the handicap) at Kempton a week later and wasn’t at his best. Kitty’s Light looks the stable’s main hope here. FLASH DE TOUZAINE

In an out and while his Navan fifth behind Better Times Ahead last time was one of his better efforts, it still leaves him with plenty to find. MANOTHEPEOPLE

A stamina test like this will be right down his alley and he’s capable of further progress. Another who’s three pounds wrong but the drying ground a positive and he has his chance. FAMOUS BRIDGE

Three pounds wrong but on a roll having won his last two starts at Wetherby (latest replay below) and is improving. Would have his chance but is also in the novice handicap chase on the card and that looks a better fit.

YOUR OWN STORY

Represents the Lucinda Russell team and things didn’t fall his way when second to Equus Dreamer at Haydock last time. Another who is just getting going in these marathon contests and while there’s every chance he’s still ahead of the handicapper – from seven pounds out of the weights - he needs to be. WAITNSEE

Failed to fire the last twice and has little to recommend her on Saturday. MAGNA SAM

Won the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh last time and while he does go particularly well there, it still represented an improved effort for a new yard. Another one is required for him to be competitive on Saturday though. MIGHTY THUNDER

Won this in 2021 and while there has been the odd sign of a spark in his last few runs, it’s generally been downhill since. FLOWER OF SCOTLAND

Career best effort when third to Jet Legs at Kelso but 12 pounds out of the handicap and faces a very tough task. HALF SHOT

In the form of his life but seemed to be outstayed by Elvis Mail at Kelso last month and he has another five furlongs plus to travel at Ayr. SMALL PRESENT

Another who is 14 pounds out of the handicap and hasn’t won since January 2022. That winless streak won’t end in Scotland.

CONCLUSION: Kitty’s Light’s chance is an obvious one but he’s short enough and we’ve already seen the strength of the Ultima form from Cheltenham with Corach Rambler’s Aintree win. MONBEG GENIUS can add another National to it’s roll of honour given his progressive profile and possibility of more improvement going up further in trip. Malina Girl is respected but may prefer more testing ground while Lord Accord certainly isn't on a bad mark if putting it all together again.