William Buick pushes New Science out to victory

Solario Stakes preview: New Science on target

By Graham Clark
14:53 · TUE August 03, 2021

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby is looking forward to testing the credentials of New Science at Group race level for the first time in the Betway Solario Stakes at Sandown Park later this month.

The Newmarket-based handler has earmarked the seven-furlong Group Three prize on Saturday 21st August as the next port of call for the Lope De Vega colt who has won two of his first three starts.

New Science made a successful debut at Yarmouth in May before finding the soft ground working against him in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he finished seventh behind QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Cazoo Derby ante-post favourite Point Lonsdale.

Returning to a sounder surface at the Berkshire track last time out, New Science bounced back to winning ways with a Listed success in the Pat Eddery Stakes on 24th July.

You in Two | Racing Edition - Oisin Murphy

The form of that victory was given a boost at Goodwood last week with the runner-up Angel Bleu claiming Group Two glory in the Vintage Stakes.

Appleby, who saddled subsequent Derby hero Masar to victory in the 2017 Solario Stakes, said: “The Solario is very much the target for New Science and I was pleased with the way he came out of Ascot.

“He won at Yarmouth first time out and we liked him going into that day. We were pretty confident going to Royal Ascot in the Chesham with him until the rain turned up. You can put a line through his run in the Chesham and he has since come back out and backed it up with a good win in the Pat Eddery Stakes.

“It was a great form boost with the second horse Angel Bleu coming out and winning the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last week. He has come out of the race well and we are looking forward to heading towards the Solario Stakes with him.”

