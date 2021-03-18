Daryl Jacob: Wednesday Cheltenham reflections

Unfortunately, everything got very tight after landing there and we got the worst of it. I’m gutted as I’m sure he would have gone very close otherwise. He’s fine after the race and I would imagine that we will look to run him at Aintree, where hopefully we’ll have a nice bit of ground.

Sceau Royal was giving me a wonderful ride in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase until we got badly squeezed for room and were nearly brought down three out. He jumped brilliantly and was really enjoying the better ground.

Optimise Prime is a nice horse but was outclassed in what rode like a very good race for the Ballymore. Back in his grade I’m sure he’ll be able to pick up the winning thread once again. I think the winner Bob Olinger is an exceptional horse who could go on to even bigger and better things.

Monte Cristo ran a very good race in the Coral Cup and I was delighted with him. He jumped really nicely and travelled well into the race. Jumping the last I was getting my second wind and felt I would definitely get in the places.

Unfortunately, Blue Sari fell in front of me and totally stopped my momentum.

I think my lad is really coming into his own and as long as things go to plan in between the aim would be to go to Aintree with him.