Sceau Royal is set for a step up in trip to 2m4f for the first time in his career for his next start at the Grand National meeting at Aintree.
He’s run over distances around two miles for all of his 42 starts over jumps, but connections are eyeing a change for his next start in the Marsh Chase, formerly known as the Melling Chase, in April.
Second in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury on Saturday, he stayed on to be a two-length runner-up to Funambule Sivola.
James Bowen rode him at Newbury with regular jockey Daryl Jacob sidelined, but the latter spoke of the new direction for his old partner on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast.
Jacob said: “He ran a great race, I thought it was a great performance. We’re going to go to Aintree over two and a half miles with him now.
“We toyed with the idea of stepping him up a couple of years ago and I’ve always been a believer that he’d get the two and a half miles well.
“He kept winning over two miles so we kept him at that trip, but I think it as clear on Saturday when they injected in a bit of pace five out he was slightly out-speeded.
“All he did from the second last to the line was stay on nicely. Hopefully I’ll be back by then and I’m really looking forward to sitting on him over two and a half as, even at the age of 10, he could improve.
“I think there’s unfinished business with him over two and a half.”
Sceau Royal has an entry in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, a race he has run in three times before, but he will bypass the race this year and be freshened up for Aintree.
