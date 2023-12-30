Sceau Royal retired from racing

Sceau Royal, winner of 17 races under Rules including three Grade 2 Elite Hurdles at Wincanton, has been retired.
Trained by Alan King and typically ridden by Daryl Jacob, the 11-year-old had been unplaced in three starts this season having failed to get his head in front since winning a Listed event at Kempton in October 2022.
Part-owner Simon Munir posted on X: "We have decided the time has come to retire our Double Green flag bearer Sceau Royal 54 career runs winning 17 times - he has joined a family in Exmoor where he will be Show Jumping and embarking upon a ROR programme thanks Sceau & Alan King for the wonderful memories."
Jacob commented: "Well what can I say about my best friend. Your heart, ability, willingness, bravery, you had everything. You were my winning most horse (15) - I will cherish all of those wonderful days together and will really miss you. Happy retirement buddy."
