Rogue Millennium made it two from two with a last-gasp win in the SBK Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes.
Bought for 35,000 guineas as part of the Shadwell dispersal sale, the daughter of Dubawi was unraced for Marcus Tregoning and struck at the first time of asking for new connections at Wetherby last month.
She was in deeper here but after travelling well in the rear of the field, picked up well despite showing signs of inexperience to overhaul long-time leader Mystic Wells in the dying strides.
Winning trainer Tom Clover said: "I'm absolutely made up. It was a great shout from the team to buy her at the sales. Marcus Tregoning highly recommended her to us and he rang this morning to wish us the best of luck.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
"She came from a long way back and stayed on really well. It's lovely to have a daughter of Dubawi, she's a gorgeous filly and I'm thrilled for her owners who are huge supporters of mine and it's great to see syndicates having big winners."
Winning jockey Jack Mitchell added: "She was a very smart purchase from Shadwell and is a lovely filly. She was more professional first time out than she was there and maybe the track caught her out a little bit. But I came to win hands and heels and she was running all over the place and a bit green.
"She'll take a big step forward again and I'd love to ride her at Epsom. The experience of the track here will stand her in good stead if she goes there."
Rogue Millennium will need supplementing if she's to run in the Cazoo Oaks but connections indicated that could be the plan.