Rogue Millennium made it two from two with a last-gasp win in the SBK Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes.

Bought for 35,000 guineas as part of the Shadwell dispersal sale, the daughter of Dubawi was unraced for Marcus Tregoning and struck at the first time of asking for new connections at Wetherby last month. She was in deeper here but after travelling well in the rear of the field, picked up well despite showing signs of inexperience to overhaul long-time leader Mystic Wells in the dying strides. Winning trainer Tom Clover said: "I'm absolutely made up. It was a great shout from the team to buy her at the sales. Marcus Tregoning highly recommended her to us and he rang this morning to wish us the best of luck.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!