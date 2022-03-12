Matt Brocklebank takes an early look at the Lincoln on Saturday and runs through some of the horses high on his shortlist for the Flat season curtain-raiser.

SBK Lincoln (Heritage Handicap) Winning prize: £51,540

3.35 Doncaster, Saturday March 26

Fit, firing and sneaking in There can’t be many big mile handicaps still eluding Andrew Balding and the trainer appears to have had an eye on the SBK Lincoln for a couple of months this time. He’s left in Carolus Magnus, May Night and Notre Belle Bete at the five-day stage and the latter is guaranteed a run on Saturday due to the 5lb penalty he picked up for winning the trial at Wolverhampton earlier this month. Building on his comeback victory in a Lingfield novice stakes when just starting out for his new trainer, the grey took a while to get rolling in the straight but ended up heading Baldomero close home to win going away. Beating a couple of thriving Mick Appleby runners is a very positive indicator at this time of the year and he’s seemingly well on the way to justifying the lofty reputation he held during his time with Darren Bunyan in Ireland. Click here to place your bets with Sky Bet Lightly-raced and bound for Group company Despite no John and Thady Gosden representative for punters to rely on this year, the top of the betting is still dominated by a couple of lightly-raced four-year-olds trained in Newmarket and, of the pair, Mujtaba would be preferred to Saleymm. Trained by William Haggas, Mujtaba is one of three potential runners for the yard along with five-year-olds Irish Admiral and Ametist, and it’s hard not to be drawn to his profile. A son of Dubawi, he was gelded before taking to the track but justified a short price to win at Chepstow first time out in August prior to defying a winner’s penalty over the extended seven and a half furlongs at Chester the following month. He was subsequently given an introductory mark of 90 and, despite taking a bit of a walk in the betting at Redcar when last seen, proved extremely well handicapped in beating eventual race favourite Empirestateofmind by two and a quarter lengths. A subsequent 8lb rise could easily underestimate Mujtaba's superiority on that occasion.

Blue is the colour Charlie Appleby has sent out the Lincoln winner twice in the past five years and the Godolphin man has a single dart this term in the shape of Modern News. Like the yard’s 2016 winner Secret Brief, he has course form already in the book and he arrives fit from a trip to Dubai. Modern News was a perfect three from three in handicaps last season, including a defeat of Gioia Cieca (could reoppose, more on him below) over seven furlongs here in September, and he shaped very nicely in third from well off the pace in a Listed event at Meydan last month. Conditions look like being in his favour, too, given the dry forecast and, while yet to be tried over a trip quite this far, there is no shortage of milers in the family. He could just relish being covered up and produced late in a big field. The booking of impressive teenage rider Harry Davies – a two-time champion on the pony racing circuit – may also be an inspired move as his 7lb claim helps ease the burden of this horse’s big weight. Click here to place your bets with Sky Bet

The local hero It’s certainly not all about the flashy southern raiders when it comes to this prestigious handicap - half of the past 10 editions of the Lincoln have stayed in Yorkshire. Brunch almost gave trainer Michael Dods a second success in the race when finding just Haqeeqy too good 12 months ago and he’s back for another shot at the prize as a hardened five-year-old. John Quinn has Safe Voyage, who could be too high in the ratings and may end up taking up the option of the Doncaster Mile instead, and Empirestateofmind, who conversely seems sure to miss the cut. Another Batt won on Town Moor when last seen in October and now runs under the banner of David and Nicola Barron, though he clearly holds no secrets and has never scored beyond seven and a half furlongs. Nawton handler Roger Fell could run Marie’s Diamond, who joined from Mark Johnston and has been running with credit in good company at Meydan this year. He’s won a handicap from his current mark (102) and he won’t be short on match-practice either. The Johnstons don’t have a runner and have never really targeted the race but David O’Meara has had several go well in it and claimed Lincoln glory in 2017 through new recruit Bravery. O’Meara has left in Star Shield and Hortzadar, but Darkness is the obvious eyecatcher having joined from Jean-Claude Rouget in France last year. Ex-French Mondialiste was beaten a neck by Gabrial in the 2015 Lincoln off a mark of 105 and Darkness may prove ahead of the assessor off a BHA perch of 95 having won three times as a juvenile, including at Listed level. He failed to make an impact in a trio of pattern-race assignments across the Channel through 2021 but the son of Siyouni still has time on his side and could well turn out to be a shrewd purchase at 70,000 euros.

