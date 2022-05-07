United Nations gave Aidan O'Brien another potential card to play in the Cazoo Derby by winning the SBK-sponsored trial at Lingfield.

The race was expected to be an opportunity for 11/10 favourite Walk Of Stars to underline his own Epsom claims but he showed signs of greenness throughout and wandered late as the winner held on. At the line Ryan Moore's mount was three-quarters of a length clear of his rival having finished fourth behind Nahanni in the Cazoo Blue Riband Trial at Epsom on his previous start.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "It was a good run at Epsom. He started well and was drawn on the outside and I had to pull back. He stayed on really nicely over ten and got the mile-and-a-half really well today. "He's a very honest horse. He was waiting going towards the line, he heard the crowd, and there was a bit more left. "All the colts I've won on this week are slightly different. I suppose Changingoftheguard in the Chester Vase was the most impressive of the three but they're all handy horses who are getting better. They improved from one run to the next so who knows where they'll end up?" Betfair and Paddy Power make the winner a 10/1 chance for the Epsom Classic with Sky Bet 14s from 40s.

