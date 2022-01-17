Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin, last year’s Arkle winner, is unbeaten in six chase starts and looks the heir apparent to former stablemate Altior, who dominated the two-mile scene for so long. However, in the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene he is set to meet possibly his toughest rival to date as his only defeat since moving to Ireland came in a bumper back in November 2019.

The pair were due to meet in last year’s Arkle only for Energumene to suffer a late setback. Speaking on Monday, Henderson said: “He won’t be doing much between now and the race, I think, he doesn’t need to do much anyway.

“Nico (de Boinville) might feel he wants to jump a fence on him midweek at some stage, but he also might think there’s nothing to gain from that either, so we’ll see.I’d prefer it if there was a ferry strike in Ireland or something, but it doesn’t look like there will be!”