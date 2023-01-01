Willie Mullins’ stranglehold on the Savills New Year’s Day Chase was broken as Stattler was narrowly denied by Henry De Bromhead’s former Gold Cup hero Minella Indo.

Mullins was bidding to win the Tramore feature for the sixth year in succession and Stattler was sent off the odds-on favourite (4/5) under Paul Townend, but after the pair settled down to battle it out after jumping two-out, it was popular 7/4 chance Minella Indo who dug deepest, taking full advantage of the 8lb he was receiving from the returning National Hunt Chase winner to score by a neck. Minella Indo was also having his first outing of the current campaign, having failed to add to his famous 2021 Cheltenham Festival defeat of stablemate A Plus Tard in five starts last term. Bookmakers were suitably impressed by Minella Indo’s back-to-form effort, Sky Bet cutting him to 16/1 from 33s for the blue riband of jumps racing this spring, while Stattler is 12/1 for the same race.

