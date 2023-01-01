Willie Mullins’ stranglehold on the Savills New Year’s Day Chase was broken as Stattler was narrowly denied by Henry De Bromhead’s former Gold Cup hero Minella Indo.
Mullins was bidding to win the Tramore feature for the sixth year in succession and Stattler was sent off the odds-on favourite (4/5) under Paul Townend, but after the pair settled down to battle it out after jumping two-out, it was popular 7/4 chance Minella Indo who dug deepest, taking full advantage of the 8lb he was receiving from the returning National Hunt Chase winner to score by a neck.
Minella Indo was also having his first outing of the current campaign, having failed to add to his famous 2021 Cheltenham Festival defeat of stablemate A Plus Tard in five starts last term.
Bookmakers were suitably impressed by Minella Indo’s back-to-form effort, Sky Bet cutting him to 16/1 from 33s for the blue riband of jumps racing this spring, while Stattler is 12/1 for the same race.
De Bromhead said on Racing TV: "We were hopeful. The more I read and the more I listened the less hopeful I became! But it was brilliant, we couldn't have asked for better.
"His weight was good coming into it and we got a lot of work into him. He really toughed it out, he really put his neck out and reached for the line.
"He just got in under it (the last) but we're delighted, it's a massive day for us.
"I think that's (Gold Cup) very much our aim, today was the day to get started and we'll see but he seems in great form. We'll definitely be going that way (Cheltenham). It's highly likely he'll go straight there but we'll see what everyone would like to do. We'll enjoy today."
