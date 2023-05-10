The 8/11 favourite was being niggled along by Ryan Moore at a relatively early stage but she gradually worked her way into the contest and on the final turn for home it was clear she was running all over her rivals.

Moore asked her to go and win her race on the run-in and the response was exceptional, as she motored home in great style to score by the astonishing 22-length winning margin.

It was Aidan O'Brien's eighth victory in the contest although none of his previous seven winners went on to win the Oaks at Epsom.

Paddy Power went 2/1 from 5s immediately after the race but were forced into 13/8 soon after.