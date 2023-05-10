Savethelastdance is the new 13/8 favourite with Paddy Power for the Betfred Oaks after a 22-length victory in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Cheshire Oaks at Chester on Wednesday.
The 8/11 favourite was being niggled along by Ryan Moore at a relatively early stage but she gradually worked her way into the contest and on the final turn for home it was clear she was running all over her rivals.
Moore asked her to go and win her race on the run-in and the response was exceptional, as she motored home in great style to score by the astonishing 22-length winning margin.
It was Aidan O'Brien's eighth victory in the contest although none of his previous seven winners went on to win the Oaks at Epsom.
Paddy Power went 2/1 from 5s immediately after the race but were forced into 13/8 soon after.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Riding his sixth winner of the race, Moore said: “I was very impressed, you can only be impressed by what she’s done there.
“They kind of all gave up with half a mile to go and she was just getting going, but she gave me a very good feel – she’s probably given me as good a feel in this race as the ones I’ve ridden (in it before).
“She stepped a little slow, but they went very hard early on and she just relaxed and followed them round.
“I thought I’d just make sure she knew what she had to do and she stretched all the way to the line and ran right through the line.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org