Savethelastdance heads O’Brien quartet in Irish Oaks

Savethelastdance is one of four runners for Aidan O’Brien in a field of eight declared for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.
The master of Ballydoyle has already won the fillies’ Classic on six occasions, a joint-record alongside Sir Michael Stoute.
O’Brien looks to have every chance of going out on his own this weekend, with 22-length Cheshire Oaks winner Savethelastdance the likely favourite on her first start since finishing best of the rest behind Soul Sister in the Oaks at Epsom last month.
Her biggest threat could prove to be her stablemate Warm Heart, who completed a hat-trick in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.
Lingfield Oaks Trial runner-up Be Happy and Listed winner Library complete the quartet.
British hopes are carried by Ralph Beckett’s Bluestocking, who was beaten a head by Warm Heart on her penultimate start at Newbury, but has almost four lengths to find with the same rival from their clash in the Ribblesdale just over four weeks ago.
Splitting the pair in second at the Royal meeting was the Joseph O’Brien-trained Lumiere Rock who adds further strength in depth to the Irish Oaks field.
Azazat, second in the Munster Oaks last time out for Dermot Weld, and Jim Bolger’s Irish 1,000 Guineas third Comhra are the other hopefuls.
