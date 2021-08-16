Saturday tips & preview | Timeform verdict: Sprint Cup

John Ingles presents the Timeform view on the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock as he highlights the top-rated, the improver and a flag horse.

Top rated - 137 Starman

Ground softer than good has been the norm for recent runnings of the Sprint Cup at but the weather gods have smiled on Ed Walker’s July Cup winner Starman who needed the rain to stay away to take his chance at Haydock. Soft ground at Royal Ascot prevented him from running there after he’d finished down the field in the Champions Sprint under those conditions at the same course the previous autumn, while he wasn’t at his best on good to soft ground when third to Marianafoot at Deauville last time in the Prix Maurice de Gheest. However, Starman has looked a top-drawer sprinter on better going, most recently when finding plenty to beat a strong field in the July Cup at Newmarket in which Dragon Symbol and the previous year’s winner Oxted chased him home. With neither of those rivals in opposition here, Starman should take all the beating against rivals who are all much of a muchness on ratings, most of whom finished behind him at Newmarket.

The improver Creative Force

Progressive rivals to Starman are thin on the ground, but three-year-old Creative Force has a more positive profile than most of these. He ran up a four-timer earlier in the season, graduating from a couple of handicap wins at Newmarket in the spring to a listed race at Newbury and then the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in which he ran out a decisive winner. His winning sequence ended behind Starman in the July Cup, but he ran well in defeat just under two lengths behind the winner in fifth when shaping as though the emphasis was a bit too much on speed. Creative Force has since run creditably back over seven furlongs when going down by a neck to Kinross in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood when likely to have been seen to better advantage in a more truly-run race. There’s a lot to like about the Godolphin gelding, and he should give another good account.

Timeform Flag Glen Shiel (Hot trainer)