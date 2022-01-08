David Ord has three horses he suggests combining in an each-way patent on Saturday from the action at Newcastle and Wincanton.
A patent involves three selections and seven bets: 3x singles, 3x doubles, 1x treble
He’s only had two starts over fences and took a step forward when finishing third behind Scoop The Pot over course-and-distance last time. The winner renews rivalry here and a 6lb pull should be enough to see the selection reverse the form.
He’s clearly unexposed over fences, sits 9lb below his last winning mark as a hurdler, and the softer ground on Saturday is a definite plus. He’ll need to jump better than last time but that will come with experience and he looks a solid bet to make the frame at the very least.
The case for him is very much from a handicapping perspective. Noel Williams’ charge is a useful chaser at best and reverts to the larger obstacles after a spin over hurdles at Leicester last month – his first run after summer wind surgery.
He’s now 10lb below the mark from which he ended last term and two less than his last winning one. He’ll be fine on the ground if more rain arrives and looks the ideal type for this sort of bet at around 8/1.
A few unexposed sorts in here but Earth Business appeals most.
He made his handicap debut here last month and shaped much better than a third place, 22 lengths adrift of winner In Rem, would suggest. Colin Tizzard’s charge patently didn’t get home over three miles there, having looked a big threat jumping the second last and losing a place – and lengths – when tiring thereafter.
He’s back to two miles five on Saturday from a 2lb lower mark and with In Rem winning again from a 13lb higher-mark at Warwick on New Year’s Day, his form has taken a significant boost. He’ll go well.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.