David Ord has three horses he suggests combining in an each-way patent on Saturday from the action at Newcastle and Wincanton.

Saturday each-way patent selections A patent involves three selections and seven bets: 3x singles, 3x doubles, 1x treble Horse A - single

Horse B - single

Horse C - single

A+B - double

A+C - double

B+C - double

A+B+C - treble MR SCRUMPY – 1.23 Newcastle

He’s only had two starts over fences and took a step forward when finishing third behind Scoop The Pot over course-and-distance last time. The winner renews rivalry here and a 6lb pull should be enough to see the selection reverse the form. He’s clearly unexposed over fences, sits 9lb below his last winning mark as a hurdler, and the softer ground on Saturday is a definite plus. He’ll need to jump better than last time but that will come with experience and he looks a solid bet to make the frame at the very least.

ANOTHER CRICK – 2.05 Wincanton

The case for him is very much from a handicapping perspective. Noel Williams’ charge is a useful chaser at best and reverts to the larger obstacles after a spin over hurdles at Leicester last month – his first run after summer wind surgery. He’s now 10lb below the mark from which he ended last term and two less than his last winning one. He’ll be fine on the ground if more rain arrives and looks the ideal type for this sort of bet at around 8/1. EARTH BUSINESS – 2.40 Wincanton