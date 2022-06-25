Laneqash can avenge his defeat by Pogo in the Listed House Of Cavani Menswear Criterion Stakes at Newmarket. The pair were the primary players in what proved a tight four way finish to a Group 3 at Haydock three weeks ago, and it was only by a nose that my selection was beaten after a game front running performance from his Lambourn rival. Sunray Major, the fourth home, must also be considered in his first time cheekpieces, but Laneqash was making his first appearance of the campaign, is sure to be a bit sharper for the run, and is now 3lbs better off with the winner.
Lezoo can maintain her 100% record in the Listed Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies Stakes. Ralph Beckett has wasted no time ramping up this daughter of Zoustar's ambitions after an impressive debut win over more experienced Cuban Mistress at Bath earlier this month. The rest of the field, which included a couple of more than decent youngsters, were well beaten off, and the Beckett team believe she is ready for the step up to this level.
Valley Forge can continue on his upward curve in the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate at Newcastle. Andrew Balding has plotted a canny course with this lightly raced four-year-old, building him up in trip steadily last season to win the always ultra competitive Melrose Stakes at the York August meeting. He failed to add to that success on his final starts, but, after a pipe-opener at the Newmarket Guineas meeting, he took out another valuable prize on his first appearance over this trip at Haydock last month. With just nine races behind him, Valley Forge has more improvement in him, and he gets a very handy 23lbs from the one they all have to beat, the classy Trueshan.
Sense Of Duty is another with untapped potential and should make it three from three this season in the Group 3 Pertemps Network Chipchase Stakes. One of only two three-year-olds in a field of hard-nosed sprinters, she lacks the experience of the older generations, but she gets all the allowances here and her defeat of Flotus at Haydock on her latest start, was boosted by the runner up's highly creditable third behind Perfect Power in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last week. The third home, Benefit, has also given the form a lift with a subsequent victory at listed level, and Sense Of Duty is reported to have pleased in her preparation for this latest test.
Ravens Ark can reward an each-way interest on his step up to two miles in the Jenningsbet Northumberland Vase. Hughie Morrison's five year old has been in good form this season, and ran a cracker when only half a length adrift of the strongly fancied Aggagio in a mile and six handicap at Goodwood 15 days ago. He races off a 2lbs lower mark here, and there seems no reason why he cannot progress for this more demanding test of stamina.
Roman Dragon knows his way around the twists and turns of Chester having appeared here on half of his ten outings so far, and he should go close if reproducing his decent effort behind Outgate in a £100,000 plus handicap here two weeks ago in the Chandon Garden Spritz Handicap. The form of that race looks very solid, and this looks a less competitive event.
Sulochana, a stablemate of Ravens Ark, was one of the sufferers close home in a rough race at Musselburgh last time, and she can enjoy a change of luck in the opening Fillies Handicap at Doncaster. Placed on her first two outings of the campaign, she held every chance of doing so again until being badly hampered, and looks worth persevering with on this return to a lower grade.
Pending Appeal proved expensive to follow when only third on her second start at Lingfield last time, but a few things went against her and she should appreciate the step up to seven furlongs in the Cazoo Restricted Maiden Fillies Stakes. The winner of that race, Revisit, is well regarded by the Richard Hannon team, and the combined form of her two outings, is above that of the other four runners with experience.
There were some long faces at Seven Barrows when the fast improving Ahorsewithnoname was unable to run in the Ascot Stakes last week after the rain failed to materialise. The former Brian Ellison-trained mare developed into a very smart hurdler during the Winter and underlined the fact at the Cheltenham Festival by finishing second to Love Envoi in The Ryanair Novices Hurdle, before winning both her subsequent outings on the flat at Newbury and York. What price Nicky Henderson now puts her away for the summer, and brings her back for a tilt at the Cesarewitch in October? The former champion jumps trainer has a great record in the race, and won it for the third time last October when Buzz came back from a six month lay-off to prevail under a masterful ride from Oisin Murphy. Watch this space.
