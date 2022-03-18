Matt Brocklebank tipped The Nice Guy at Cheltenham on Friday to ensure a profitable week and he has two bets for Saturday's action at Kempton and Uttoxeter.

Time To Get Up has an excellent chance of following up last year’s win in the Boulton Group Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on Saturday. Twelve months on from his victory over subsequent Scottish National hero Mighty Thunder, Jonjo O'Neill's charge is only four pounds higher in the ratings, ran a game race in Haydock’s Grand National Trial last month and remains open to more progress as a lightly-raced nine-year-old in first-time cheekpieces. There is very little not to like other than his price, but this is always a competitive heat and, with 24 fences to jump, plenty can go wrong before the race even begins in earnest. Conditional jockeys have a good record, four of the last 10 winners having been ridden by claimers, and drying ground will be in favour of Jordan Gainford’s mount Hewick, who won well at Sedgefield when last seen and resumes off just 1lb higher. He made the shortlist for Irish trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon, but I’ve been really impressed with Tristan Durrell so far this season and his 7lb claim on PADLEYOUROWNCANOE could make a big difference.

Durrell had a sighter on the ex-Colin Tizzard-trained horse when third in a handicap hurdle at Haydock in December, after which the eight-year-old was fancied for Warwick's Classic Chase only for the saddle to slip after a bad mistake at the second fence. He proved one-paced behind Green Book and Beauport after racing too keenly early on back hurdling at Sandown last month, but he’s got unfinished business over fences after just six career starts in this sphere and it wouldn't come as a huge surprise to learn Dan Skelton has been aiming at this local prize for a while. Padleyourowncanoe has Uttoxeter form in the book already too, finishing a staying-on fourth over three and a quarter miles in the Summer Cup a couple of years ago, and he’s running off 7lb lower now, plus the jockey’s allowance. The step up to a marathon trip could just unlock a significant amount of improvement.

Best bet at Kempton is FALCO BLITZ in the Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle. He was sent off favourite for the handicap chase on this card 12 months ago and didn’t exactly cover himself in glory, ending up fourth having jumped out to his left throughout.

It’s had a bit of a patchy record since then but did win over fences here just a couple of months ago, prompting his chase mark to rise to 142, and he’s dead interesting back hurdling at this venue off 136. He’s not raced over timber since finishing fifth to McFabulous in the 2020 Lanzarote but has never really struck me as a particularly natural chaser and it looks a good piece of placement from Nicky Henderson with the good ground down south very much in his favour.