Saturday racing tips: Alex Hammond preview

As we have experienced another saturated week courtesy of the great British weather, I thought it would be interesting to remind myself what conditions were like this time last year. So, I had a scroll through my archives, and this is how my blog from 12 months ago began: Who’d have thought that the Newbury clerk of the course, Keith Ottersen, would have to contact trainers last week to explain that the ground for Saturday’s Betfair Hurdle fixture could have good to firm places in it, in the middle of February?! He can water between March 1st and 30th November, but not outside that period, due to winter watering restrictions which are a condition of an historic licence enforced by the Environment Agency. Frost covers were laid on Sunday, and after a hard frost on Thursday night the ground is sure to be unseasonably fast. This fixture has been abandoned several times since its inception in 1963 due to waterlogging, but more commonly thanks to snow and frost, but not since 2009, so let’s hope all is well when those covers are lifted on Friday. The weather has changed, and so has the clerk of the course, with George Hill now in charge of managing the racing surface. He reported that Newbury have had almost 45mm of rain since Tuesday and the ground has changed from good, good to soft in places at the beginning of the week, to heavy soft in places on Friday. I can vouch for that too as I was at Newbury on Monday to film a feature for Sky Sports Racing, and it was beautiful, almost spring-like ground.

Declarations were made on the better surface and that’s sure to have an impact on who rocks up on Saturday for a superb card. Nicky Henderson sends out bucket loads of winners at Newbury and he’s made a habit of winning the opening novices’ hurdle. He won it most recently with Chantry House in 2020, and East India Express carries the weight of expectation this year. I’m not certain the testing ground will suit him though, so I’m going to side with Making Headway who is already a winner on heavy ground. He’s trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, and they thought enough of him to run in the Grade One Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree last time out. He has a 6lbs penalty to carry, but his main market rivals are also penalised.

I’m a fan of Kyntara in the three-mile handicap hurdle at 1.30pm. He lost his way after a bright start for Kim Bailey and has now returned to his roots with Mel Rowley for whom he won an English point-to-point in October 2020. He’s now won two of his last three races and wasn’t beaten far when second in a Pertemps Qualifier at Warwick in January. He’s 3/1 favourite with Sky Bet to win again.

It’s then the first of the graded races, the Betfair Denman Chase. Shishkin is 8/13 favourite to put his King George horror show behind him and whilst I wouldn’t bet against him, I wouldn’t back him either. He’d have won the King George, wouldn’t he? However, having refused to race on his reappearance he comes with risks. With five runners there are two places and Protektorat is 5/2 second favourite after his game run to be second to L’Homme Presse at Lingfield last month. However, given the risks mentioned, Sam Brown could be worth an each way play. He will relish underfoot conditions and comes here after a confidence boosting win in veterans’ company last time out. He’s an 11/1 shot.

The second Grade Two is the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase where Edwardstone is 13/8 market leader with Sky Bet. I don’t think conditions are optimum for any of the runners, but the favourite has won on heavy even though it’s not his preferred surface. Alan King’s horses are back in form, and I think it’s worth taking a chance that Edwardstone retains enough of his ability to win here. The drop back to two miles won’t be an inconvenience.

Then it’s the feature Betfair Hurdle, a fiercely competitive handicap over two miles. Willie Mullins sends three over for the race with market leader Ocastle Des Mottes grabbing the headlines because he gets to race off a mark 6lbs lower than the rating he’s been allotted in Ireland. He’s a French import who now carries the double green colours of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. The rating discrepancy has happened owing to the way French ratings are interpreted by the handicappers either side of the Irish sea and Mullins has shrewdly taken advantage of the British system. Will it be enough? Who knows, but at 5/1 he's too short for me in a race of this nature.

Henderson has a superb record in the race with five previous winners and saddles four this time. Nico de Boinville gets on board Greatwood winner Iberico Lord. Gary Moore also has an exceptional record in the race, and he runs two with Spirit D’Aunou the shortest of the two at 7/1. He’ll enjoy the ground but has plenty of weight. Sky Bet are paying seven places, so with that in mind I’d hope to see Go Dante finish in one of those places. He’s 20/1 and is the only ride on the card for Sean Bowen who returned from a serious knee injury on Thursday. Harry Cobden has closed the gap in the jockeys’ championship during Bowen’s absence and that will ensure a nail biting run in for both riders in their bid to be champion for the first time.