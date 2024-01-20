Saturday racing tips: Alex Hammond preview

Our columnist has her best bets (and fingers crossed) for the Winter Millions at Lingfield.

This weather is really hacking me off now. Sky Sports Racing’s first trip to Newbury on Wednesday was delayed until next week due to jack frost biting, and since then the jump racing programme has been decimated, including Ascot’s brilliant card this weekend. Fans of the winter game will be hoping that the “warm” weather arrives in time for Sunday’s Lingfield fixture, which promises to be a cracker should it pass a 2pm inspection on Saturday afternoon. With temperatures as low as -8.5 degrees in the run up, it’ll take a serious thaw to beat the freeze. I’ll be there to cover the Winter Oaks card on Saturday so will know the fate of the inspection quickly. I keep hearing it’s going to be warmer than Ibiza in the UK next week; bring it on!

"She had 1 runner, and 1 winner at 16/1 - I hope lightning strikes twice!" | Saturday Lingfield tips

I have numerous heating devices currently charging in an attempt to keep warm for Saturday's card. That includes a heated gilet, electric hand warmers and heated socks! Heated socks are a thing, who knew? I’ll need to back a winner or two over the weekend to pay my electricity bill. Let’s kick off with the meeting we know goes ahead, the Winter Oaks card on Saturday. The feature handicap is that BetMGM Winter Oaks Fillies’ Handicap, and with a prize fund of £100,000 is has attracted a cracking field. Trainers Simon and Ed Crisford could hold the key here with Trial winner Oh So Grand and Twirling, the mount of Ryan Moore. It’s the former for me as I think this well-bred filly can defy a 4lbs rise in the handicap. She may be a bit of a character, but she has loads of ability and the all-weather suits her perfectly.

Earlier on the card I’m looking forward to seeing the Roger Varian-trained Dragon Icon line up in the mile handicap at 2.00pm. He’s a full brother to a Grade One winner in the States (Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf winner Aunt Pearl) and he was last seen finishing fifth in the German 2000 Guineas back in May. He has top weight to carry for his handicap debut, but I hope he’s classy enough to overcome that. He’s two from two on the all-weather.

I hope Two Past Eight can give us a final race winner on Saturday in the BetUK It’s Where The UK Bets Handicap at 3.45pm. Alan King has been back amongst the winners recently and this dual hurdle winner has shown enough on the flat to be a force here. He was only just touched off over 2-miles at Kempton back in August and hopefully Rossa Ryan can cajole him home in front here.

Best bets for Sunday Inspection permitting, I’m set to be at Lingfield on Sunday too. Having backed L’Homme Presse a couple of weeks ago for the Gold Cup, I hope we get to see him in the Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase. He’s been away from the racetrack since a desperately unlucky unseat in the King George in 2022. For those of us not quite into the 2024 swing, that’s the King George from almost 13 months ago. He’s had “niggly problems” since then and connections have had to be patient. I love the back story with this horse. He was bought by owner Andy Edwards with a tendon injury, which meant there was a break of over two years between his final start in France and his debut for Venetia Williams. His punt has paid off generously as he’s now won seven times for his current team, progressing up the ranks and with two Grade One wins on his impressive CV. He’s won every time he has returned from a break, however lengthy, and it’ll be disappointing if he's beaten here. The presence of classy chaser Protektorat will ensure it’s not a given.

Elsewhere on the card I hope to see Gavin Cromwell’s impressive run with his runners in the UK continue with Only By Night in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. This mare has won all three starts for this stable and that has included a Listed bumper against her own sex. Cromwell has been making hay with his travelling runners with strike rates of 38%, 22%, 22% and 50% in the past four months.

I’m plumping with Matata in the Grade Twp Download The Racing App Now Lightning Novices’ Chase. It’s a superb race and it’s great to see it saved from Friday’s frozen card. I just hope the weight swing does it for the selection with Djelo carrying a 5lbs penalty. The latter is unbeaten in three chasing starts and is smart and progressive, but Matata has been held in some regard too, and things seem to be slotting into place for him now.

Venetia Williams will be heading into the day with considerable expectations, and her Frero Banbou could be the one to beat in the two-mile handicap chase. He won this two years ago off a mark of 134, and he’s just 2lbs higher in the weights on Sunday. This looks an easier assignment than some of his recent tasks.

Nurse Susan looks the class act in the Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Hurdle for trainer Dan Skelton. She’s been entered in Grade One races at the Cheltenham Festival, and she showed last time out that she retains all her ability despite 20 months on the sidelines. She steps up to this two-mile seven furlong trip for the first time, but her entry in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle suggests her connections think it will suit.

The Fitzdares Surrey National has attracted a big field and I’m going to go with two here. Regal Blue could be smart over staying trips for Jonjo O’Neill, and he tries the three-miles five-furlongs for the first time on just his sixth appearance on a racetrack, and second start over fences.