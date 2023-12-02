Saturday racing tips: Alex Hammond best bets

The action from Newbury on Friday helped our columnist get over a trip to the dentists. Now she has four Saturday bets.

As the country is plunged into the depths of an icy midwinter there was a performance at Newbury on Friday to warm the cockles of your heart. I arrived home from a visit to the dentist having not checked any results or opened any social media, to catch up on the action from day one of their Coral Gold Cup meeting without knowing anything of what had happened. Feeling a bit sorry for myself I settled down to watch, desperate for a cuppa, but unable to risk it at that stage with half my face still numb.

"He could be thrown in" | Coral Gold Cup preview and best bets | Newbury tips

The day improved considerably when lop-eared Dashel Drasher prevailed in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle with a fiercely determined fellow veteran Paisley Park snapping at his heels. I can’t tell you how much joy that race brought me…it even brough a lopsided smile to my face! I’ve been hanging on for clerk of the course George Hill and his team at Newbury to give us some positive news this Saturday morning before sitting down to chat with you. Thankfully, not long after 7am, we were told that the track had passed a morning inspection, and whilst temperatures would continue to be monitored, racing was set to go ahead. It would appear that all their hard work in getting the track covered in acres of fleece had done the trick. So, what treats do we have in store today? The feature race is the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at 2.50pm, and it’s a contest steeped in history. This is a race that has been contested by some of the best staying chasers in the sport and it’s a real feather in any horse’s cap to win it. Some of the more recent winners may not have hits the heights of an Arkle or Denman (far too many stars to list them all) but it’s a serious challenge to find the winner and very satisfying if you do. 20 have been declared to take part in 2023 with Monbeg Genius Sky Bet’s 11/2 favourite.

I don’t know about you, but I’d be happy with an 11/2 winner, and he’s my main selection in the race. I really fancied him in Ascot’s Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase last month, but he made a shuddering error towards the tail end of the race and that was that. He subsequently pulled up in a race that was won by a future star in Victtorino. His handicap mark remained unchanged on 147, but with the freshness out of him and a clear round, I hope for a much better performance. The market would tell us that I’m not alone in that assumption. His third place in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March is strong form and as a seven-year-old he’s not yet at his peak. However, Sky Bet are paying seven places rather than four, so at a huge price I’m going to take a punt on 33/1 shot Shakem Up’Arry finishing in the first seven.

He’s having his second start after a wind op (a stat I love) and he is showing up well at home according to trainer Ben Pauling. He has some excellent form at Newbury, only being out of the frame on one of his four runs at the track and that came in the Betfair Hurdle. He has finished runner-up to Shishkin (albeit well beaten) there and is unexposed at the trip. My first selection of the day comes in the Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle at 1.40pm. Jet Powered is Sky Bet’s 9/4 favourite for Nicky Henderson and for very good reason. His two runs under rules have come at this track, he hacked up on debut for the yard just over a year ago, before running well below par last Christmas time. There was clearly something amiss and he’s been off the track since. However, he’s a bit of a livewire and should be fully tuned up for this return and he may not be badly treated for this handicap debut. I’d certainly hope he can improve beyond this, so let’s hope his trainer gets a clear run with him from here on in.