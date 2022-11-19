David Ord reflects on a Saturday when most of the big guns headed home before show time but Protektorat gave Dan Skelton a moment to really savour.

Blue skies at Haydock and for the Dan Skelton team, on a super Saturday that failed to follow the anticipated script. After all we had four superstars of the winter game ready to take centre stage but only one ran and he pulled up. If this was the launchpad for the new campaign, Houston we had a problem. Maybe A Plus Tard did, because at no stage did Rachael Blackmore look happy aboard staying chasing's poster boy. A brilliant winner of the race last season, he jumped a little to the right and sketchily throughout. Every now and again his rider got lower in the saddle for a stride or two after a fence to first raise an eyebrow and then sound an alarm bell. Turning in he was just about in touch, but it was clear even then this wasn’t his day. He was pulled up before the third last.

At that stage Protektorat was about to go to the front for the Skeltons, Sir Alex Ferguson, John Hales and Ged Mason. In a few strides the rest were chasing his shadow. Eldorado Allen hung in there the longest, but he was a spent force going to the last after which the winner bounded clear to score by 11 lengths. Protektorat claimed the somewhat hollow crown of being the best British three-mile chaser by finishing third behind A Plus Tard in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last season. There might be a bit more substance to it this year given Saturday's display. There's no finer target trainer on this side of the Irish Sea than Skelton – a fiercely ambitious and competitive character. He loves winning big races and, as he was right to point out afterwards, when it comes to three-mile chases in Britain they don’t get much bigger than a Betfair Chase. “It’s one of the holy grails of three-mile steeple chasing and it’s a magical race to be part of,” he beamed. “One of the first people to congratulate me when I got back in was Paul Nicholls and obviously when I worked with him for all those years it felt like you tripped over these in the dark at Ditcheat, when Kauto Star was winning all the time, but it’s a lot, lot harder than that.

Harry Skelton celebrates Protektorat's Betfair Chase win

“This has been the culmination of what I set out to achieve when I started training and it’s a big, big thing. When you win these races you often have to move on to the next one but this one I’m going to really savour. “We’re all guilty of not living the moment at times and this one I’m definitely going to live.” You almost feel embarrassed to ask where now at such a moment and it was a question that Skelton was in no mood to answer. “This was vital – there was nothing beyond today for me. We’ll live in this and enjoy this," he reiterated. “In my mind there was no doubt he had improvement to come but how much and whether it was enough was another matter. Obviously the favourite has underperformed today and there’ll be another day when we cross swords with them and we'll see how we get on when he’s in better form, but it’s all about today.” For team A Plus Tard that rebuilding process begins now. Richard Thompson of owners Cheveley Park said: “Rachael got off and said he didn’t feel right, wasn’t his normal self. Was it the ground? Probably not. It could have been but it’s one of those things and we’ll find out in the next few days what the situation is. “We won this race last year and it was a great feeling – today is the complete opposite. We’ll see where we are once he’s been checked out but we’re in bonus territory. We’ve had some fantastic days and it’s the highs and lows of racing. You have to take the rough with the smooth.” Same old script at Ascot At Ascot the drama took place before racing, although it followed a painfully predictable script. The downpours of midweek were but a distant memory as Alan King took Sporting Life Arkle hero Edwardstone out of the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Park Handicap Chase at 8.46 because of the drying ground, which clerk of the course Chris Stickells said he’d never experienced at such a rate during November morning before. As King hit the Red X button the odds about Constitution Hill running in the Coral Ascot Hurdle were significantly longer than those on offer about him dethroning Honeysuckle in the Unibet Champion Hurdle in March.

Nico de Boinville leaves Ascot - before racing

The writing was on the wall long before Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville returned from a lap of Ascot to deliver their assessment of the racing surface with barely a splash of water on their resplendent boots. The game was up. At 12.18 he was taken out – and L’Homme Presse’s departure from the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase followed soon after. All of a sudden a Berkshire crowd anticipating seeing three of the lesser-spotted British box office National Hunt stars were left watching a walkover in a novice handicap chase. De Boinville was his usual eloquent self in an interview with Matt Chapman on Sky Sports Racing, explaining: “However much rain they have had, it has gone in and then it’s evaporated. It’s gone. The water table is so low. “This is the trouble with this time of year with this changing climate, good ground in autumn is different to good ground in spring. Coming off the back of one of the biggest droughts in our history, whatever is going on on top, underneath it is still rock solid.” It led Chapman to ponder out loud whether now is the time for British racing to act on the changing climate and the drying ground.