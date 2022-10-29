Our man reflects on Saturday's rollercoaster ride for Paul Nicholls as Bravemansgame struck gold for the champion trainer in the day's feature.

Samarrive was given a resounding cheer walking past the Ascot grandstand on his way back to the racecourse stables, and with that the 2022/23 National Hunt season was alive and kicking. Not one of Paul Nicholls’ three winners on what is traditionally a strong Saturday for the champion trainer, but a young horse who will live to fight another day after what looked a heart-wrenching fall two fences from the finish in the very first race.

What a heartwarming moment ⁦@Ascot⁩ when Samarrive walked past the crowd after his fall. pic.twitter.com/fVkWPD9iU0 — Paul Nicholls OBE (@PFNicholls) October 29, 2022

As most of us are well aware, it’s rarely all pleasant in this great sport of muck and magic – the promising Broomfield Burg’s sad demise a little later on a sharp reminder of that reality – but the guttural urge of relieved racegoers reacting to a riderless horse returning to his box is in itself something to celebrate. No pocket-talking here – the outsider of the party Gowel Road having won by daylight just moments earlier; market leader Goshen beaten out of sight. There may be a week to go in the British Flat turf season, but the mood has well and truly shifted. Lorcan Williams, no doubt bruised and battered after being chucked to the unseasonably hard ground from Samarrive, dusted himself down to show a rare coolness by guiding Thyme White to victory in the two-mile handicap chase, while he looked a shade unfortunate not to go in again on the notoriously tricky Danny Kirwan, who possibly just got there soon enough before being picked off by Our Power in the London Gold Cup.

Thyme White takes the last fence at Ascot

The Nicholls-Williams double eventually arrived courtesy of Fire Flyer in the concluding bumper on an informative card at Ascot, but it was Bravemansgame’s cat-like performance in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby that really reminded those of a certain persuasion of what they had been missing all summer. Jumping is the name of the game and very few horses come close to the neat technique that Bravemansgame regularly demonstrates. Former Champion Chase winner Master Minded – another from the schooling grounds of Ditcheat - had it, and this three-miler can sustain a remarkably similar rhythm.

