Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

1.20 Leopardstown - Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle Jessica Harrington is confident her fast-improving mare Jetara can give the boys a run for their money in the curtain-raising Nathaniel Lacy And Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle. The two-mile-six-furlong contest is the first of eight scheduled Grade Ones across the two-day Dublin Racing Festival and, as is the case with most of them, the market is dominated by Willie Mullins. The champion trainer is responsible for four of the six runners, with hot favourite Predators Gold joined by Loughglynn, I Will Be Baie and Dancing City, but Harrington has high hopes for the well-related Jetara, who since disappointing on her Down Royal comeback has rattled off a hat-trick of wins. “She had the summer off, she grew, she filled out and when she came back, she was great, but unfortunately she went to Down Royal, was very fresh and made a mistake at the first hurdle and after that it was a non-event,” said the Moone-based trainer. “Since then, she’s won her next three and done nothing but improve. I think that has happened because she has got a lot stronger. “She did everything right the last day. I was a bit worried because they took the last hurdle out because of low sun, so it was a long way home. I knew she would stay but I was worried the others might have a better turn of foot. She’s from a great family, her dam is a full-sister to Jezki and she’s related to Jetson. Her dam was much smaller, she won a bumper and went off to stud and Jetara is her first foal. “She jumps well and they (geldings) are going to have to give her 7lb. She’s above average and they are going to have to be above average to give her 7lb. She wouldn’t be there unless I thought she could win, I hope she lives up to my expectations.” Goffs Bumper winner Predators Gold impressed on his hurdling debut at Punchestown before finishing best of the rest behind Caldwell Potter in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at this track in December. Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for owners Gigginstown House Stud, views a significant step up in trip as a positive for the five-year-old. He said: “This will be his acid test, we always thought he was a stayer until Willie ran him back over two miles and he ran well. We will get to see where we are.”

1.50 McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle The second Grade One on the card is the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle, in which Gigginstown’s market leader Storm Heart leads a six-strong Mullins assault. The French recruit won by 22 lengths on his Irish debut at Punchestown but faces a sizeable step up in class for what promises to be a hugely informative event with the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in mind. “We will see on Saturday what we have and I hope he comes through it well. We know he won his race well and this will tell us where we are now. He has to take the next step,” O’Leary added. Joseph O’Brien claimed back-to-back wins in this race in 2019 and 2020 with Sir Erec and A Wave Of The Sea and has another interesting contender on his hands in the form of Intellotto, who impressed on his hurdling bow over the course and distance. Anthony Bromley, racing manager for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: “Daryl (Jacob) won on him for Joseph over Christmas at Leopardstown and we’re going back to course and distance. “We had the option of going over to Cheltenham last Saturday, but decided to stay local and see where we are in the pecking order.”

2.25 Leopardstown - Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase Barry Connell’s Marine Nationale is a rarity at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend in that he is the red-hot favourite for the Goffs Irish Arkle and not trained by Willie Mullins. Ireland’s champion trainer generally flexes his muscles at the meeting and of the eight Grade One contests across the two-day fixture, Mullins houses the ante-post market leaders for every race but this one. The exciting Gaelic Warrior, so impressive at Limerick over Christmas, was suggested as a possible challenger, but Mullins will instead look to Facile Vega to lead his team. Everything has gone smoothly for Connell, though, with his unbeaten Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner from last season seemingly holding all the aces. “We’ve had a clear run with the horse, everything has been good with no hiccups,” said Connell. “He looks the one to beat on all known form and ratings and so forth. It’s a small field and he’s a course and distance winner already, so that in itself is a positive. He loves jumping and I think the ground will probably dry out, I think it’ll be no worse than yielding ground and this horse goes on anything from good ground to soft ground, so that’s not going to be an issue. “Normally Willie doesn’t say anything, but he got everybody excited about a big clash with Gaelic Warrior and then changed his mind at the last minute. We can only talk about our own horse and we’re happy to take on whoever turns up.”

