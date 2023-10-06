Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Newmarket and Redcar.

2.05 Newmarket 150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes Heather Main - Zoulu Chief: “He’s ready to run again and we’re excited to get him out again. We’ve had this race in sight for a while since we bought him and I think it will suit him nicely. I really wanted to run him in the Mill Reef or the Flying Childers at Doncaster but the ground went against him which was frustrating. Hopefully it will hold out until Saturday for him.” Tom Ward - Woodhay Wonder: “She’s a nice filly and I think she has come on a bit from her last win at Newmarket. She’s fresh and well and I have kept her fresh for this race having got some black type with her earlier in the year. She’s got plenty of size and scope about her so hopefully she will be a nice filly next season as well, but we’ll have this last run and then put her away. She’s a nice type and I hope she will run a nice race. She’s already picked up one of these races and hopefully will run well and go close again on Saturday.” James Ferguson - Drama: “Things didn’t go to plan for Drama last time at Newmarket. I still have plenty of confidence in the horse. His work has been impressive, and you cannot shy away from a challenge with this sort of prize money on offer.”