Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Newmarket and Redcar.
Heather Main - Zoulu Chief: “He’s ready to run again and we’re excited to get him out again. We’ve had this race in sight for a while since we bought him and I think it will suit him nicely. I really wanted to run him in the Mill Reef or the Flying Childers at Doncaster but the ground went against him which was frustrating. Hopefully it will hold out until Saturday for him.”
Tom Ward - Woodhay Wonder: “She’s a nice filly and I think she has come on a bit from her last win at Newmarket. She’s fresh and well and I have kept her fresh for this race having got some black type with her earlier in the year. She’s got plenty of size and scope about her so hopefully she will be a nice filly next season as well, but we’ll have this last run and then put her away. She’s a nice type and I hope she will run a nice race. She’s already picked up one of these races and hopefully will run well and go close again on Saturday.”
James Ferguson - Drama: “Things didn’t go to plan for Drama last time at Newmarket. I still have plenty of confidence in the horse. His work has been impressive, and you cannot shy away from a challenge with this sort of prize money on offer.”
Sam Hoskins, racing manager for Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, owners of Dragon Leader: “We’re really looking forward to seeing him run again and it’s a perfect fit in terms of where he sits in the weights because of his sire’s median price. The ground was just a bit too soft for him at Doncaster but he still ran a very game race to finish second and it was another good day all round. Hopefully, it will be a little quicker at Redcar on Saturday, as that will suit him much better.
“He doesn’t owe us anything and we’re obviously aware of the fact that it’s the end of a relatively busy first season for him. But Clive says he’s going well at home and showing no signs of being over the top, so fingers crossed he holds his form. It’s quite nerve-wracking being odds-on for such a valuable race, but we’ve got 15 of his owners going up to Redcar and it promises to be another great day out.”
“There were quite a few enquiries about him after his win at York but his syndicate are in it for the sport and a bit of fun, so it would have taken an exceptional offer to tempt anyone. He’s a horse that’s got plenty of scope and we’re all very excited about where he could take us again next season.”
