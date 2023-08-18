Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Check out what the trainers are saying ahead of Saturday's big-race action in the UK and Ireland.

1.50 Newbury - BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes Barry Mahon, Arrest: “It will all depend on what the ground is like. I’m sure John and Thady will have a walk of the track. He’s a horse that stays well and we’re going to try to see if he’s a St Leger horse or a mile-and-a-half horse. His pedigree wouldn’t scream a mile and six furlongs to you, but just with his running style and John also feels he has a fair chance of getting the trip, so we will give him a chance and see.” William Haggas, Klondike: “He’s a progressive horse and he was held up in a slowly-run race last time which didn’t suit him. He will be better on this track and will hopefully run a nice race. He won’t mind any rain. He doesn’t have to have soft ground, but he won’t mind it if it comes. I think he will be better as he gets older and I don’t want to over do him this year, I think a couple of more races will be fine for him.” Charlie Appleby, Kemari: “Kemari goes to Newbury fit and well, having had a little break since the Fred Archer. I think conditions will suit, as he has a bit of form on softer ground, and a repeat of his Newmarket performance should make him a serious contender.”

3.35 Newbury - BetVictor Hungerford Stakes Richard Hannon, Chindit: “He’s in very good form and only had three races this year. He probably ran the race of his life in the Lockinge in May and we left the Sussex Stakes alone because of the ground. He’s won Group races at two, three and four and is a pleasure to have around. He’s in super order and we’re looking forward to Saturday.” Eve Johnson Houghton, Jumby: “Jumby is in fine form at home ahead of his bid to win back-to-back Hungerford Stakes. He needs quick ground so we will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast.” Angus Gold, Mostabshir: “He’s an interesting horse and a horse who works very well at home and shows plenty of ability there. I’m not quite sure he has fulfilled his potential so far on the racecourse. He won very well at York obviously earlier in the year and on his day he’s capable of putting up a good performance, but he really needs to step up to the plate now. He’s been a bit immature, but like everything out of his mare, hopefully he is only going to get better as he gets older. I would just like to see him run well on Saturday. He’s capable and has certainly got the ability, so hopefully he can start to put it together now and fulfil his potential.”

3.15 Ripon - William Hill Great St Wilfrid Stakes Connor Beasley, Monsieur Kodi: “I’ve won it a few times and been placed a couple of times so it’s been a good race to me. Obviously I’ve been fortunate to be on the right horse but I’m looking forward to it again. I don’t ride that often for Richard Fahey but I have had a few winners for him and the horse is obviously in good form having won the Stewards’ Cup consolation at Goodwood. When I got the phone call to ask if I was available to ride him I was very pleased. We’re drawn low and that can sometimes help on soft ground. Obviously it was heavy at Goodwood when he won last time so the more rain the better for him. While it might not be ideal being drawn across there, there’s no sort of bias as such. It’s a fairytale if you get drawn on the stands rail but he’s got plenty of pace and if a few come my way hopefully he runs a good race.” David O’Meara, Summerghand: “He obviously played up in the stalls at Goodwood and he’s had a stalls test since. He’s in good form and we’re looking forward to running him. He’s been a brilliant horse." Alice Haynes, Live In The Moment: “There’s a big one in him one day and he’s in great order. Confidence-wise, the apprentice (Shariq Mohd) did exactly what I asked him to do at Goodwood (behind Monsieur Kodi, fourth) and went up that left-hand side, and maybe in the horse’s head he might think he has won, if that makes sense. He’s relatively well drawn (13) and we’re claiming off him again. I think he runs well for apprentices as he can half ride a race himself without a jockey interfering. He’s in good order and I look forward to going there on Saturday.” Nigel Tinkler, Lakota Blue: “Ripon has undulations but he’s drawn on the far side in one and the undulations aren’t actually quite as bad over there as they are on the stands side. He got a bit checked in running at Goodwood otherwise he might nearly have won. He must have a good chance, he’s got the three-year-old allowance so we’re hoping for a good run.”